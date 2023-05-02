Are you in an open relationship but struggling to make it work?

Or perhaps you are thinking about getting into an open relationship but have some concerns.

Research suggests that only 8% of open relationships last, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s not the right choice for you.

Read on to find out more about open relationships and how you can make your open relationship work.

What exactly is an open relationship?

While there are many different types of non-monogamous relationships, the parameters of an open relationship are very clear. There is typically one couple who is the primary relationship, and then either one or both parties will engage in a relationship (sexual or emotional) with someone else.

Both partners do not need to engage in a relationship with someone else, but there does need to be a mutual agreement that both parties are happy with the situation.

Couples can create their own bespoke rules for their open relationship depending on what each person wants and doesn’t want.

What are the benefits of an open relationship?

Although many people find the idea of being in an open relationship hard to understand, there are many benefits to this type of arrangement.

Think about when you were first with your current partner, all the romance and excitement. While this understandably wanes over time, when you introduce someone new into your relationship, all this can come flooding back.

That being said, an open relationship will only work if everyone involved is happy with the agreement and that there is mutual trust and open communication.

Is an open relationship the right choice for me?

Some people are simply not suited to an open relationship. For example, if you tend to get jealous, then you are likely to find sharing your partner with someone else extremely challenging.

Also, if your relationship or marriage is in a bad place, don’t be fooled into thinking that an open relationship is the quick fix you need. In fact, the opposite is more likely to be true.

That being said, if you are in a committed and loving relationship and both of you are keen to explore the possibility of an open relationship, then this may be the right choice for you.

How to make an open relationship work

If you think you are ready to get into an open relationship, then certain rules can help you to navigate the situation and make it more likely to work. These are: