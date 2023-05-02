The customer or consumer experience has always been a central element of the sales and marketing process. This article highlights how various modern-day pieces or aspects of technology have changed this customer experience forever.

AI

Using GPT-4 AI features and language to build a customer service protocol and process is now readily available to all businesses that are in the online space. Being able to provide customers with exactly what they’re looking for (or answer their specific queries in a timeous fashion) is just the tip of the customer service experience that AI is beginning to provide. The speed and scale of responses to queries and assistance that can be provided to customers is now at a level that was unheard of before the introduction of AI.

E-commerce

As long as the logistics and delivery process are cogent and able to keep pace with online orders and demands, then the ability to buy anything from anywhere is now a modern-day reality. From groceries to your next vehicle, it can all be sourced, seen, and purchased online. Professional platforms such as those selling second hand cars Milton Keynes have popped up everywhere and now provide the smallest of geographic areas with the same service and opportunity to purchase as is available in the bigger cities and towns. E-commerce is available for everything and at any time—as long as you have the right tech and a stable internet connection.

VR and AR

Many argue that the virtual fitting room and the use of augmented reality presented a means for shoppers to try on the clothing in real time and in a manner that feels incredibly real, and was the first step in the journey to virtual shopping. It has indeed enhanced the manner in which e-commerce takes place, and being able to be in the shop and interact with the wares is soon to be the reality for all forms of shopping. It does require that the customer themselves also has the tech to access the virtual shopping experience, but as the tech spreads, VR and AR shopping will soon be the norm across the metaverse.

Multichannel sales and shopping experience

Being able to get in touch with a business on social media or to share an experience in a product-related chat room are the modern norms and expectations of your customers and consumers. They now expect a multichannel experience—from marketing to after-sales and customer service—so it is important to ensure that your business can keep up and that you use the actual channels and technology that your customers themselves are using. The aim is to have the same message and brand tone on all of these channels and to provide a clear system of omnichannel marketing and sales.

The customer experience or journey has been forever changed for the better by the introduction and use of AI, VR, and a host of other technology as discussed herein. These are changes that will be ongoing for as long as the related technology is being developed and have made customer service and customer interactions a whole lot faster and more accurate than ever before.