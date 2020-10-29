Who is Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s Girlfriend?

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is a popular Russian-American YouTube personality, website owner, and content creator. He is 28 years old and you tuber by profession. His YouTube videos have reached over 1.7 billion views with 10 million subscribers; on the other hand, his Youtube channel has 270+ million views with 1.95 million subscribers.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s net worth is $2 million.

Who is Vitaly’s Girlfriend?

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has only confirmed one relationship, and that is with Kinsey Wolanski. They both dated for two long years. Vitaly was so much into the relationship that he decided to marry her.

According to reports, at present, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is not dating anyone. He had only one relationship previously and is currently single.

What is the bottom line?

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is a successful prankster. He has ended the relationship with Kinsey Wolankski in good terms. Currently, he is single and is not dating anyone.