One of the reasons that travel is so joyful for so many of us is that it brings some difference into our lives at a time we could really use that difference. A change of scenery is often the best thing for us, allowing us to remove the cobwebs by experiencing something entirely new. And if you don’t get the chance to travel so often, then every holiday you take is a glorious break from the norm. But what if you actually spend a lot of time traveling? Does the bloom come off the rose for regular voyagers?

This is a question that people are bound to ask before they do something like head to Digital Nomad World to embark on a way of life that means you combine seeing the world with working for a living. Being a digital nomad is not an extended holiday, it’s leaving behind offices and the regular commute for a more peripatetic existence where one week you might be filing your work from Dubai, and the next you’re tapping at a laptop in Hanoi. After some time spent living this way, does travel become tiresome?

It depends on your mindset

Not everybody will find that the digital nomad way of life is for them. It inherently sounds amazing. If you’ve spent five years in the same seat in an office with the same view of the back of a shopping mall, the idea of suddenly being able to work with the Eiffel Tower as your backdrop is obviously attractive. But do you actually enjoy traveling? As in packing your suitcase, waiting for a train, booking into accommodation, and so on? Because if you find that stuff to be a drag, you’ll start to get irritated by it being a more frequent element of your lifestyle. For others, it’s more than worth it to experience more of the world.

Travel never needs to get boring

If the norm is one office, one commute, every day, it’s easy to see how people get tired of that. Who wouldn’t? If the norm is, instead, hopping from place to place, it’s not really the same kind of problem. Yes, the eternal surprise of waking up in a new place does get less surprising, but it doesn’t need to become the same. There are close to 200 countries in this world. There are thousands of cities. You could pick somewhere new to work every week and not have any replication over the course of several years. It won’t always be an enthralling buzz, but it will likely beat hearing about Stan’s golfing weekend for the 100th time.

You don’t need to be 100% either way

When you embrace the nomadic lifestyle, there is no rule that says you have to always be on the road. It’s vastly preferable that you don’t do that. If you have a home base, such as family you can stay with, then bouncing back to your hometown every once in a while is a chance to recharge your batteries, reconnect with the things you love about home, and not have to think about how you’ll pay for lodgings for a few weeks. It also lets you renew documents and see a doctor if you’ve been feeling less than 100%, so it’s a good way to break things up.