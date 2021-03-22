Doug Hitchner is famously known as the ex-husband of the NBC reporter and journalist, Hallie Jackson. However, he is also an excellent baseball coach of Caucasian origin. Tune in as we unravel more about his life’s details and more about how the couple met.

Real name/full name: Douglas Hitchner Gender: Male Age: 38 years Birthdate: January 10, 1983 Date of birth: United States Nationality: American Marital status: Divorced Husband/spouse (name): Hallie Jackson (divorced) Children: Yes Profession: Baseball coach Net worth : $500,000

Doug Hitchner’s Bio

Early life

Doug was born on January 10, 1983, in the United States and was born under the Capricorn zodiac sign. Little is known about his parents or his upbringing.

Concerning his education, after he graduated from high school, he joined Johns Hopkins University. All through his life he has been a passionate baseball player and represented his school in tournaments.

Body measurement

As a baseball player and coach, you can guess that Doug has an admirable physique. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 75kg in weight. He has black eyes and hair.

Relationships

Besides his excellent baseball training skills, Doug is famously known for his relationships, mainly as the ex-husband of the NBC news journalist, Halie Jackson. The couple met at Johns Hopkins University, where both were students. After knowing each other as friends and then a few years of dating, Doug proposed to Halie in 2010.

They made their vows to each other in mid-2011, at Perkasie, Pennsylvania. However, their wedding ceremony was quite a private one. Thus, only close friends and family members were involved. The couple has two children.

However, after some time, things got rocky between them. The beautiful couple went their separate ways, yet they have not publicly shared the reason for their divorce. We hope they are ironing things out, for the sake of their children.

Since then, Doug has not publicly admitted to being involved in any other romantic relationship. However, Hallie is already in another romantic relationship, and we hope all is working out well for her.

Career

One would think that being the ex-husband of a public figure, Doug would be more open about his private life. However, this is not the case, but we have a few details concerning his profession.

Doug coaches his former baseball team. His baseball career can be easily tracked from since he was little, as he was a passionate baseball player. He presented his school in various baseball tournaments and later resolved to become a professional at the game.

After several years of practicing and winning in baseball tournaments, he had gained enough skills to be the coach of his former team. However, we are not sure if that is what he pursued at the Johns Hopkins University.

Net worth of Doug Hitchner

Growing up, it was a cliché that hard work pays; however, it is not only a saying but also a fact in Doug’s life. From his hard work and his flourishing career, he has gained a luxurious life. He currently has a net worth of $500 000. Nevertheless, we can easily guess that his net worth is likely to grow, due to his daily improvements in his baseball coaching skills.

Fun facts about Doug

His ex-wife was his college sweetheart.

He was a year ahead of his wife in college.

Doug has two daughters with the NBC news journalist, Hallie.

His ex-wife is more active on social platforms than Doug. We are not even sure of his official social media accounts.

He has a good physique, maybe because he is a baseball player and a coach.

Hitchner is excellent in his baseball career.

Summary

Doug’s was so good at baseball that even at school his presence in a baseball team was always a certainty that the team would win.

Some of the virtues that can be drawn from his life are his resilience, determination, and hard work.