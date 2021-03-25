After the return of “The Walking Dead” television series from its mid-season break, its ninth episode had been dedicated in loving memory of James Heltibridle. This brought a lot of reaction from the viewers, wondering who this man was and how on earth he was connected to the series, yet had not appeared on the screen.

For your information, James was among the core support system in the production of the television series. Yes, he had not yet appeared on the screen, but he was among the team who ensured regular episodes of the series were successful. Would you like to know more about this man? Where he was born, his upbringing, and his career? Stick with me, and you will receive all the details about James Heltibridle.

James Heltibridle’s Bio

Birth and early life

James was born on 29 November 1998, in the United States of America. So, he is American, and he was of Caucasian ethnic background. We are not yet sure who his parents are, but we promise to update soonest.

Concerning his education, James attended the local high school. Due to his love of arts, since he was young, he joined the Carolina School of Arts. Later, he joined a university that he graduated from in 2013, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Production Design.

Age height, and weight

Born in 2016, James was 27 years old when he died on the 10 November 2016, after a tragic car accident. At that time, James was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 70 kilograms. His body measurements were 40-30-37.

Personal life

At the time of his death, James Heltibridle was unmarried. He might have been dating someone, but for now, we can’t tell, for he didn’t disclose it. However, he was said to have had good relationships with his friends and known to be a pretty loyal friend.

Career

James was an American film producer and designer, and he was a member of the post-apocalyptic horror tv series. His career began immediately after he graduated with an Art Film Production degree.

In 2012, he was the production designer of the “Memories and Death” short film, while in 2013, he was the production designer of “The Robot” television film.

Before his death, he was in the production team of, “The Walking Dead Family.” Among his captions on his social platform, he was seen with the “The Walking Dead” crew in Season 6. Just before his death, he was working in the same film’s props department.

Frankly, he must have been a loyal team member who was easy to work for his crew to give him such a fantastic send-off. Nevertheless, to be featured in such a worldwide film, he must have had excellent production design skills, among other excellent work ethics.

Cause of death

James’ death was one of the most shocking ones and least expected, considering that he was in good health and young. The result of his demise was a car accident. Just exactly 19 days to his 28th birthday, he was involved in a car accident while traveling back home. Unfortunately, he didn’t manage to recover from the injuries.

After his death, most of his crew members took it to social media to sympathize with his family and to praise him for a life well-lived. I hope at least they had appreciated him while he was alive and had informed him of his excellent work.

Net worth of James Heltibridle

James did not only rely on his salary but also on other side deals and sponsorships. Thus, you can be sure that he had the best of days and could afford himself a classy net worth. His annual salary has never been disclosed, but he is estimated to have had a net worth of $1 million.

Conclusion

James Heltibridle came into the limelight just after his death. One of the “The Walking Dead” television series episodes was produced in loving memory of him. Most people were shocked, for they had not seen him on the screen, neither heard of him. However, a successful film series is not only about the actors but also about a large crew behind the scenes. And in this particular series, James was among the staff behind the scenes.

He worked as the production designer of the film. Unfortunately, he was involved in a grisly road accident at the age of 27, resulting in his death. Most of his workmates took it to social media to pass on their condolences and praise him for his excellent work ethic. He was not married before his death and thus had no children.