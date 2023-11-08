In today’s world, environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important. Consumers are more aware and conscious of the impact their actions have on the environment.

This shift in mindset has also extended to businesses. They are now looking for ways to incorporate eco-friendly practices into their daily operations.

One area where this change can be seen is in commercial floor cleaning. Traditional cleaning methods often involve the use of harsh chemicals.

These can be harmful to both the environment and human health. This is why many companies are now turning to more eco-friendly options for their floor cleaning needs. Read on to learn some of them.

Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner

This all-purpose cleaner is designed to clean the following without leaving any residue:

hardwood

tile

laminate

vinyl

stone floors

It’s also non-toxic and free of harsh chemicals, making it safer for both the environment and those who come into contact with it. Plus, it’s made from a water-based formula that is low in VOC emissions. This makes it the perfect choice for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

ACT Concrete Cleaner

Another excellent option for eco-friendly commercial floor cleaning is ACT Concrete Cleaner. This cleaner is specifically designed to tackle tough stains and dirt on concrete floors without the use of harsh chemicals.

It’s made with plant-based ingredients and is free from toxins, making it safe for both the environment and workers who may come into contact with it.

Clorox Compostable Cleaning Wipes

These wipes are made with plant-based fibers and are free from harsh chemicals, making them an eco-friendly choice. They are also compostable, so you can dispose of them in an environmentally-friendly manner after use.

Plus, they come in recyclable packaging. This makes them a great choice for businesses looking to reduce their waste and impact on the environment.

Microfiber Mops

Microfiber mops are another eco-friendly option often used by several restaurant cleaning services. These mops are made from microfiber material. This is highly absorbent and can effectively remove dirt and grime without the use of harsh chemicals.

They also have a longer lifespan than traditional mop heads. They also reduce waste and save money in the long run. Plus, they are machine washable, making them a sustainable choice for businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Boulder Clean Valencia Orange Dish Soap

Boulder Clean Valencia Orange Dish Soap is a plant-based option that is free from harsh chemicals and toxins, making it safe for the environment and those who use it.

It also has a refreshing citrus scent and can cut through tough grease and grime, making it a versatile choice for all types of floors. Plus, its packaging is made from 100% recycled plastic, making it a sustainable option for businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Learn More About Commercial Floor Cleaning

Using eco-friendly options for commercial floor cleaning not only benefits the environment, but also promotes a healthier and safer workplace for employees and customers.

With a variety of green cleaning solutions available, businesses can easily make the switch to more sustainable practices without compromising on effectiveness. From all-purpose cleaners and concrete cleaners to compostable wipes and microfiber mops, there are plenty of options to choose from.

If you want to explore the best topics, we’ve got you covered. Check out some of our other blogs today!