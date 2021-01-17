The spotlight seems to shine on the one with the sparkling partner. Such, also, was the life of Edith Mack Hirsch. Being the wife of a renowned television celebrity, Desi Arnaz, she caught the public’s attention.

Edith Mack Hirsch’s Bio

There is a lot to disclose about her exciting life and we have it all. So, are you ready to see the great events of her journey? Stay connected here.

BACKGROUND

Edith came into the world on April 15, in the year 1917. She grew up in Illinois, in the USA. There are no accounts of her parents, siblings, or her early life. Her fame was due to establishing a relationship with a versatile entertainer, Desi Arnaz. However, she never mentioned her former life events.

RELATIONSHIP, MARRIAGE, AND CHILDREN

Edith Mack Hirsch married twice during her lifetime. Her first marriage is claimed to have been to a USA resident, named Clement L. Hirsch. The date of the wedding, the duration of their bond, and the birth of both the youngsters from this relationship aren’t specified.

Later, after the divorce, Edith began to admire the handsome actor of the era, Desi Arnaz. Arnaz, who was already divorced in 1960, also started feeling affection for this lady. Meetings and dating led this charming couple to officially proclaim a relationship. In 1963, three years after her divorce, Edith and Arnaz expressed the desire to get married to each other.

Before marrying Edith, Arnaz was married to Lucille Ball. They got married in 1940, But this union wasn’t happy. They had 20 years of marriage and at last, both walked out of it.

In the years that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were married, they produced two children, a girl and a boy, named Lucie and Desideria, respectively.

Edith didn’t mention any of her offspring from her first husband, at any time during her life. She and Desi had no children from their union. However, she managed to have good relationships with Arnaz’s children and proved to be a responsible stepmother.

EDITH MACK HIRSCH’S DEMISE

The superstar’s second wife, Edith Mack Hirsch, died at the age of 67, on March 25, 1985, at Del Mar, California. The cause of her death was announced as cancer, however, the designation of cancer wasn’t broadcasted.

One year after the demise of this American Humanitarian, her husband Desi Arnaz passed away. He was defeated in his fight against lung cancer in 1986 and died on December 2.