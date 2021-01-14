While most famous people are known for their talents, Randi Martin is a different story.

Randi Martin, officially known as Randi Mahomes, is a robust social media personality, famous as the ex-wife to Patrick Mahomes, a famous NFL player. She is also the mother of Patrick Mahomes Junior, who has a good track record as an NFL player.

Randi always shows her son her appreciation, and while she was together with her husband, she was an incredibly supportive wife.

Randi Martin’s Bio

Randi bio quick summary

Full name: Randi Mahomes Gender: Female Age: 48 (as of 2020) Birthdate: June 25, 1972. Birthplace: Texas, USA Nationality: American Height: 5ft 6 inches Weight: 67kg Sexual orientation: Straight Marital status: Divorced Husband: Patrick Mahomes Children: Patrick Mahomes Jr Jackson Mahomes Bliss Mia Mahomes Profession: Social media personality Salary: N/a Net worth $200k

Early life

The mother and wife of the two most talented American sportspersons, respectively, Patrick Jr and Pat, was born on June 25, 1972.

Randi was raised in a strict Christian family alongside her one brother and two sisters.

Randi was schooled in a local high school, in Texas. She has no college education, it seems.

Since her young days, Randi has been a great lover of traveling, watching movies, and treasures spending time with her family. No wonder she managed to raise her kids well, even after the divorce from Pat.

Body measurements

At the age of 48, Randi manages to keep a fit body. She stands at 1.73m and weighs 67 kilograms, which is equivalent to 148 pounds.

Her bra size is 36B, while her chest, waist, and hip measurements are 38, 30, and 40, respectively.

Her eyes are blue, and she is blonde.

Relationships/Children

Mainly, it is her relationships that have brought her into the public eye.

She was married to Patrick Mahomes, who is a famous American baseball player.

The couple said their vows in a colorful ceremony in the 1990s. Unfortunately, they parted ways in 2006. However, they haven’t allowed their bad blood to get in the way of raising their kids. Both are very present in their children’s lives and play an integral part.

While together, they had two children. The firstborn is today’s award-winning American football player, Patrick Mahomes II. Patrick was born on September 17, 1995. Her second-born son is Jackson Mahomes, who was born on May 15, 2000. Jackson is a rising star on Tik-Tok, with over 650k fans.

After the divorce, Randi had a daughter by the name of Bliss Mia Mahomes. Rumors have it that Pat is the father to the beautiful girl, but Randi has not yet confirmed that. Mia is an adorable daughter to her parents and has an Instagram account currently managed by her mother. Most people believe she will be a social media personality, but only time will tell.

Career

Randi married almost immediately after her high school education was completed. Hence, it is not yet known if she has attended any college.

She is like any other typical mother, doing her very best in whatever she sets out to do, to give her kids the best life. However, she has not spoken about her specific career. Though, considering she has managed a lavish lifestyle and lives in a huge mansion, we would assume she must have a high-income job.

Net worth

The proud mother also has a fortune for herself, which affords her a lavish lifestyle. Though less is known about her daily income efforts, her net worth is estimated to be approximately $200k, while her sons’ net worth stands at $11.76million at only 23 years old.

Due to her generous income and sons, Randi lives in a mansion estimated to cost $1.9million. The massive building is in Kansas City and sits on a 2,759 square foot compound.

The house comprises a swimming pool, a hot tub, a master suite, a kitchen, three toilets, and three bedrooms.

Conclusion

Typically, most celebrities have vastly excelled in their talents, hobbies, or professions, distinguishing them from the crowd.

For Randi Martin, it is her motherly duty that she has performed exceptionally well, which earns her public attention.

She is famous as Patrick Mahomes wife; he is a famous American baseball player. She’s also the mother to Patrick Mahomes Jr, who is a famous and award-winning American football player.

Besides her faultless motherly love, her hard work is evident in her net worth. She has, painstakingly, amassed a net worth of over $200k and built a mansion that costs over $1.9million. In short, she lives a lavish lifestyle in Kansas, with her two sons and one daughter.

However, Pat and Randi divorced but maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.