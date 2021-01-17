Elena Moussa is not a new name to fashion lovers. The lady is an iconic fashion designer, model, and most people’s favorite journalist. Her contributions to the modeling industry are well-respected. Recently even, she established her fashion design house and is still making more gigantic, boss lady moves.

Elena Moussa’s Bio

Besides her career life, where was she born? Who is her husband? And even better, how did she rise to fame? Please stick with me as we unravel that and much more.

Quick summary on Elena Moussa bio

Full Name: Elena Moussa Gutfeld Gender: Female Age: 39 years old (as of 2021) Birth Date: May 4, 1982 Birth Place: Russia Nationality: Russian Height: 5ft 9 inches Weight: 122 pounds Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Husband: Greg Gutfeld (married in 2004) Children: N/A Profession: Fashion designer, journalist, model Salary: N/a Net Worth in 2021 $2 million

Early life

In 1982, on the 4th March, in Russia, a lady was born, named Elena Moussa. She was partly raised in that country before her parents relocated to London.

As a small kid, her interest in fashion could be easily noticed. Thus, it was only best that her parents later enrolled her in the Fashion Institute of Technology, in New York. And being a resilient and determined lady, Elena’s performance was at its best.

Age, height, and weight

Looking at her body measurements, she has managed to maintain a perfect body shape, which is the goal for not only other models but also most ladies.

At the age of 39, she has a height of 5 feet and 9 inches tall and a bodyweight of 55 kilograms. Additionally, she has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Love life

While working for the Maxim Magazine in the UK, in 2004, Elena met Greg Gutfield, the Maxim Magazine editor. Greg was instantly connected to the attractive model, and he proceeded to ask more about Elena.

He later asked her for a date, to which she responded positively. They got married in the same year, and up today, they are happy together.

Moving on to their kids, Elena hasn’t been seen anywhere as being pregnant, neither has she talked about it, so we would assume that as yet, they don’t have any children.

Career

Her career began as a model. During the active days of her modeling, she appeared on cover pages of multiple fashion-based magazines. She later ventured into the journalism and fashion industries, where she has made many unparalleled contributions.

Today, she works at the Moussa Project Company, which she established in 2011, and on several fashion projects.

Net worth

Creativity in fashion, modeling, and journalism has made this iconic lady afford a luxurious life. As of 2021, she is estimated to have a $2 million net worth and still rising.

Conclusion

It is quite tempting to think that most iconic personalities had an easy rise to fame. Looking at Elena Moussa’s life, undoubtedly, resilience, determination, and courage, are paramount to success in one’s career.

Rising from being a model in Russia, today she is the most celebrated fashionista, CEO, and history-making journalist.