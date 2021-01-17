It is a trend in the entertainment industry, for most celebrities to tie the knot with their counterpart, who is usually also a celebrated personality. However, for Iliza Shlesinger, who is a renowned American comedian, it is a different story. She tied the knot, in 2018, with Noah Galuten, a food blogger, writer, artist, and chef.

Who is Noah Galuten? Where was he born? How did the duo even meet? Stick with me as we unravel every detail about him. To begin, here is a quick summary about him:

Full Name: Noah Galuten Gender: Male Age: 38 years old Birth Date: September 21, 1982 Birth Place: Santa Monica, California Nationality: American Height: 5ft 10 inches Weight: 70kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Wife: Iliza Shlesinger (m.2018) Children: None Profession: Chef, artist, writer, food blogger Salary: N/a Net Worth in 2021 $1million

Early life

Iliza Shelisinger’s husband, Noah Galuten, was born in 1982 on September 21st, into the family of a world-celebrated singer, Albhy Galuten. His father was in the entertainment industry as a musician, songwriter, and producer.

Noahs’ mother, Nancy Lyons, is an outdoor designer in Los Angeles. He is the firstborn and has two siblings, Gabriella, and Jason. At the age of nine, he went to live with his maternal grandfather, after his parents went their separate ways. However, he regularly paid his father and mother a visit during the holidays.

He attended Santa Monica high school and later furthered his education at the University of California, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in theater. It is also documented that he tried his luck studying dramaturgy but later dropped out for unknown reasons.

Age, height, and weight

Born in the year 1982, Noah is approximately 39 years old as of 2021. He weighs 80 kilograms, which is equivalent to 176.37 pounds. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall. This remarkable chef and blogger’s eyes are grey, while his hair is dark brown.

Love life- how did they meet?

Surprisingly, the duo met via an online dating site. Well, this what happened:

Iliza had opened a pseudo account on the dating site where Noah also happened to be a member. Well, we don’t know who in-boxed who first, but Noah wasn’t aware it was the world-celebrated comedian.

Later, the comedian revealed her real identity to Noah and agreed to write their love story. Well, as they say, the rest is history. The duo formalized their relationship, in a Jewish ceremony, in Los Angeles, on May 12, 2018.

Career

After graduating from the University of California, Noah tried his luck in the filming industry. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his thing, so he had to quit after a short while. With nothing interesting to do, he tried out dramaturgy in New York, but still, it wasn’t his calling.

At the age of 25, he hadn’t found his “thing in life,” but being the enthusiastic and hardworking guy he is, he didn’t dare to give up in life.

While in his struggles with trying to find his place in life, his partner, Iliza, gave him the idea of writing about food. Luckily, he heeded that, and now, he is rated among the most successful food writers. His incredible work has been featured in Los Angeles and the LA weekly magazines.

Nevertheless, he is the author of the “On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for The Home Kitchen” and featured in the television show, “Chopped”.

From Noah’s career life, it can be concluded that patience and handiwork were vital to his success. Getting to the age of 25 years, without employment, would leave most shattered and hopeless, so, all credit to his resilience.

Awards and achievements

Among Noah’s multiple achievements is publishing a book and owning one of the world’s most visited restaurants. However, he hasn’t received any public award so far, but that doesn’t question his expertise, for it is top-notch.

Net worth

Looking at this notable chef’s net worth is evidence that hard work and patience do pay. Being raised by his grandfather didn’t stop him from pursuing the most in life.

Today, he is rated to have a net worth of $1.5million, which he has gained from mainly his career as a chef. His net worth is expected to increase, considering his tremendous growth in the food writing niche and his constant featuring in television shows.

Other facts about Iliza’s husband, Noah

Noah maintains a short, simple beard

On his Instagram are countless images of tasty foods

One of his hobbies is traveling the world with a group of friends

He is an avid lover of dogs and can’t stand their mistreatment

While approaching Iliza, he wasn’t aware she was a famous comedian.

Conclusion

Born into a musician and producer family, Noah came to terms with the fact that the entertainment industry wasn’t his thing. Little did he know that his lover would be a renowned personality in the entertainment industry.

On the other hand, one could easily guess that Iliza’s husband would be a celebrated personality in the entertainment industry, as is the norm. Fate had a good plan for her.