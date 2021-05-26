Who is eric ciaramella? – Eric Ciaramella is an analyst who works for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He was a staffer at the National Security Council and has also worked as an intelligence officer under the Obama and Trump administrations.

Various reports have indicated him as being a whistleblower who made the case against former President Trump, concerning his phone call with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Ciaramella has also worked under President Joe Biden during his time as Vice-President. He was the Director of Baltic Affairs in Eastern Europe.

Currently, Eric is a deputy national intelligence officer in charge of Russia. He is under the National Intelligence Council (NIC) by the Director of National Intelligence’s (DNI) orders.

Eric Ciaramella’s Bio

Early Life

Eric was born in 1986 and is currently 35 years old. He was born in Prospect, Connecticut, and was also raised there by his parents. He is one of three children from his parent’s marriage.

Educational Background

Eric studied at Woodland Regional High school in Connecticut. In 2004, he graduated from Chase Collegiate School. He later studied at Yale University and majored in Russian and East European Studies, where he graduated in 2008. He was sponsored to study by Yale Macmillan Center in 2007, to major in his studies.

Ciaramella was among the students who protested the departure of an Arabic lecturer in 2007. They demonstrated it by wearing white garments to symbolize how the Arab countries and the US would unite through the Arab language.

Eric also studied at Harvard University where he continued reading more about Russian and European studies. He received a grant whereby he was to research wars that were happening in Baku and Tbilisi.

Work

After completing his studies in 2011, Eric started working at the World Bank. At work, he helped in contributing to “Russia: Reshaping Economic Geography”, a research paper where he was celebrated for his input. His work at the World Bank was his first before he decided to quit.

Work in the White House

In 2015, Eric got a job in the CIA, during the second term of former President Barack Obama’s presidency. He was transferred to the white house by the National Security Council (NSC) to work on Ukrainian matters, since he was well-equipped to do the job. He was working under Susan Rice who was the National Security Adviser to the president.

Working with President Joe Biden

In 2016, Eric was transferred to work under the office of the, then, vice-president, Joe Biden. While working there, he was involved in quid pro quo, a scheme whereby the former vice-president withheld one billion dollars from being dispatched to Ukraine.

The government then demanded that prosecutor Victor Shokin be fired so that the government would release the money. He was also involved in setting up the Russian collusion hoax, while he was invited to Rome, Italy for a ceremony.

With the help of other top officials, they set up George Papadopoulos, Trump’s adviser, before the 2016 general elections, to accuse Russia of election interference. When Donald Trump won the election in 2016, it was reported by people close to him that Eric panicked since the plan was going to fail.

Mueller Investigations

In 2017, Eric was one of the people who helped spread false information that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, pressured former President Donald Trump to fire James Comey. James Comey was the, then, Director of the FBI

An email was leaked to the media by Eric indicating that James was crazy and incompetent in his work. Ciaramella was accused of leaking information to the press, by the Trump members, and he was dismissed for his services.

He was also accused of working against the USA government’s best interest concerning foreign policy. After his dismissal, he returned to work for the CIA.

Abigail Grace and Sean Misko Relations

In July 2017, Ciaramella was discharged by NSC. However, he developed relations with Sean Misko and Abigail Grace who worked with Adam Schiff in NSC. When the three of them worked in the White House, they managed to get phone call transcripts between the Australian prime minister and the Mexican president.

They released them to the public, intending to undermine President Donald Trump. Due to their friendship, leaks in the White House were rampant.

They shared hatred towards the regime, which motivated them to leak information to the public. However, Eric and his friends were dismissed after allegations against them became too much.

Whistleblower Allegations

Ciaramella worked together with Adam Schiff in paving the way for Trump’s first impeachment in 2019. According to his complaint, he said that the president contacted the Ukrainian leader. The president then asked for his assistance in uncovering what happened during the 2016 general elections.

In his complaint, Ciaramella also indicated that the president had ordered the Ukrainian leader to hand over computer servers that the Democratic Party used during the election period in 2016. The department of justice was heavily criticized for allowing a whistleblower to be involved with the impeachment investigations.

Ciaramella was also investigated during the whistleblower case since he was allegedly getting money from foreign sources. Eric had reportedly used the money to fund his anti-government stand and ensure that the Senate impeached the president.

Radical Background

While studying at Yale University, Ciaramella took part in a protest against the firing of Bassam Frangieh, an Arab lecturer. Many students were against his firing due to his acceptance to teach at Delaware University.

Under his teachings, Eric became a radicalized Muslim. He began believing in the disbandment of Palestine by the Israelis, and he thought that the Iraq war was never a good option in toppling Saddam Hussein.

Ukrainian Leaks

It is also believed that Ciaramella was behind the leaks between the, then, Ukrainian president, Margvelashvili, and his Prime Minister, Volodymyr Grossman, to the media in 2015.

Personal Life

Eric is fluent in three languages which are Ukrainian, Arabic, and Russian. He was rumored to be in a relationship with Adam Schiff’s daughter, Alexa Schiff. The relationship rumors were, however, confirmed to not be true. Computer experts completely erased his relationship information from Google records.

