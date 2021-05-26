Kit Frederiksen, who is Perdita Weeks’s husband, is both a known and unknown personality in the film industry. If you’re confused why that is, hear us out.

For one, he is known because he is Perdita’s husband. But then he is unknown simply because he is a very secretive person. He’s a very handsome man as his pictures on the internet show, so it’s only natural for a lot of curiosity to rise about this handsome hunk.

He is basically the present-day example of a person who rises to fame because of their spouse’s fame and name.

Kit Frederiksen’s Bio

Personal Life

Kit Frederiksen, Kit for short, is said to hail from the United States. The Internet has nothing about his mother, father, siblings, and education. It is said that he is a graduate, though we can’t find any info about his high school, college, or university credentials either.

Here are some quick facts we’ve gathered about Kit Frederiksen:

Name: Kit Frederiksen

Nickname: Kit

Nationality: American

Date of Birth: Birth year rumored to be 1985 (no clear date)

Age: Approximately 35

Ethnicity: Unknown

Religion: Christianity

Marital Status: Married

High School: Unknown

College/ University: Unknown

Mother: Unknown

Father: Unknown

Siblings: Unknown

Spouse: Perdita Weeks

Children: Twins (Rupert Sebastian and Humphrey Carrington Frederiksen)

Anniversary Date: October 4, 2012

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5 ft 10 inches

Weight: 69 kgs

Shoe Size: 10 US

Net Worth: $3.5 USD

Profession: Unknown

Instagram Handle: None

Twitter Handle: None

Facebook Account: None

As you can see, the bulk of his information is unknown. And it’s this mystery that piqued the interest of the people who can’t help but be interested in the life of this famous, but unknown, personality. Even the fans of the British actress Perdita have been asking, time and again, about their relationship.

Married Life

It is said that the couple dated each other for seven long years. On October 4, 2012, they finally tied the knot in a private ceremony. They have twin boys, Rupert Sebastian, and Humphrey Carrington Frederiksen, who were born on 30th April 2013.

Of course, there are no pictures of the boys on social media. There are no rumors about any trouble in paradise and the couple is said to be enjoying their life peacefully. They are rumored to go on vacations very often. The beautiful British actress is on social media and is quite active but no photos of her husband or children can be found.

Professional Life

Kit Frederiksen is rumored to be an actor but there is no information regarding it either. People keep suspecting that he earns a good sum to maintain a good lifestyle with his wife.

Spouse

The relationship with Perdita Weeks is the reason Kit Frederiksen came into the limelight. The British actress comes from a family of actors. She is the daughter of Robin and Susan Weeks and the sister of Honeysuckle Weeks and Rollo Weeks, both actors as well.

The actress is 35 years old and is popular for her roles, such as Juliet Higgins in Magnum P.I., Louise in The Musketeers, Lady Georgiana Grex in the 2012 TV series Titanic, Elizabeth Pepys in The Great Fire, Mary Boleyn in The Tudors, and Kira in Ready Player One.

The actress is active on social media, unlike her husband, but there are no photos of the couple on her social accounts. She has a net worth of $5 million.

Social Media

Kit Frederiksen keeps far away from social media. He is not present on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and there are only a few photos of him that can be found anywhere on the Internet.

Rumors About Kit Frederiksen

Despite a secretive life, there are rumors about Kit’s existence. Yes, it is true. The man is rumored to be non-existent. In a 2019 tweet, the actress talked about thrashing rumors regarding her marriage and children. She wrote that she would have remembered having a husband and twin children.

It is also said that the pictures which are floating on Internet are not of Kit Frederiksen but the actor Ben Feldman. The similarity is really striking that it’s hard to tell them apart. It is also said that the twin children do not even exist because the actress is still single.

The actress’s social media account is also proof as there are no pictures of her with her husband, but you can find her smiling with her co-stars.

What Is the Truth?

In this time, when getting famous is so easy with social media, Kit Frederiksen and Perdita Weeks have left people wondering why they are living such a low-key life. After all, it’s their life choice to reveal as much about themselves as they want. They are called a happily married couple and content parents of two kids.

The growing rumors and speculations must be hard for the couple to ignore, but their fans expect them to reveal the truth though. For now, we can only speculate.

Real Also: Bio of Jacqueline Pelosi