Eric Sollenberger is better known as PFT Commenter. However, like some celebrities, he likes to keep his life a tightly held secret.

Eric Sollenberger’s Bio

Eric Sollenberger’s Claim to Fame

Eric Sollenberger is better known as PFT Commenter, PFTCommenter, or Pro Football Talk Commenter.

His claim to fame is that PFT Commenter is a fictional character who can be pretty whacky. As this persona, he loves satire and makes sarcastic comments on sports and politics. He also conducts crazy interviews with sports personalities.

Sollenberger has made millions from his fictional character. PFT Commenter goes around wearing sunglasses to “avoid recognition.” However, that is just an example of how whacky Eric Sollenberger can be.

For quite some time, no one knew who the character, PFT Commenter, was. It was only recently, in 2018, that his real name came to light. As a result, Eric Sollenberger would now like to give up his persona as PFT Commenter and would rather be seen as an average person.

He started commenting on ProFootballTalk.com using the alias PFT Commenter. He gained a lot of supporters and started the @PFT Commenter account on Twitter, in 2012.

As his fame grew, he contributed to other football sites, like Football Savages, SB Nation, and Kissing Suzy Kolber. He also had a site called StrongTakes.

Currently, he co-hosts the Pardon My Take podcast on Barstool Sports with Dan Katz. To put things in perspective, each episode of Pardon My Take gets anywhere between 750,000 to 1.5 million views.

This is comparable to ESPN’s best show, PTI, which gets about 1 million views on ESPN and ESPN2 combined, a testament to Eric’s immense popularity among his audiences.

The PFT Commenter Persona

His PFT commenter persona tried to mimic and satirize the macho posturing of the worst users of ProFootballTalk.com.

He also used the same kind of language, misspelled words, and incorrect political takes that the worst users of ProFootballTalk.com use. This garnered him a massive following, which continues to increase even now.

Who is Eric Sollenberger, the Man?

Not much is known about Eric or his family, as he prefers to keep his private life private. The only verifiable fact is that he celebrates his birthday on January 31.

Aside from this, nothing is known about where he was born and in which year. No one also seems to know whether or not he is married or in a relationship, making the man behind the PFT Commenter persona an enigma.

Some of His Crazy Antics

In 2015, PFT Commenter started commenting on the US Presidential elections. He appeared on camera several times during various Republican Party presidential debates, although he was always in the background.

In this crazy world, people like Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger allows people to take a satirical look at the world and how people behave as long as it is taken in the right spirit and not misunderstood.