The news that The Knack lead singer Doug Fieger, who sang, amongst other things, “My Sharona”, has died at age 57 from complications due to brain cancer, lead us to reminisce on all the great “My Sharona” moments in pop culture history. There’s a reason the song refuses to leave the pantheon. It’s a classic.

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s “My Bologna”

“My Sharona” Spontaneous Dance Party Scene In Reality Bites

The Simpsons Bullies Sing “My Sharona”