Kristine Saryan is nothing short of a gorgeous woman that quickly rose to fame as an actress in the 2000 American comedy television series “Gilmore Girls,” the television movie Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story, and the 2016 mini-series, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Although she became well-renowned for being married to her husband, Scott Patterson, her determination, and hard work made her one of the most famous actresses in the showbiz industry.

Kristine Saryan’s Bio

Early Years

Kristine Saryan hails from California, USA, and she was born in the year 1984. Not much is really known about her actual birthdate, but she should be around the age of 36 or 37, as of 2021.

Saryan is known to be her formal name, but upon her birth, it was changed to Kristine Saryan.

In her family’s case, little is really known about them because Kristine has kept her personal life private. Though, it is known that Kristine is a mix between a Native American and European. There are also no records of her ever mentioning any siblings.

There also seems to be no record of her educational background. Still, it is without a doubt that Kristine is a well-educated woman.

Physical Appearance

Kristine Saryan stands tall at about 5 feet and 4 inches or about 163 cm. As the pictures suggest, there is no information about her weight, but she has a fit and gorgeous body.

While Kristine’s hair and eyes are both brown, her hair is a slightly darker shade, and her eyes are on the lighter side.

Career

The very first known appearance of Kristine Saryan on TV was through her role as ‘Chrissy’ in the hit television series “Gilmore Girls.” Kristine’s husband, Scott Patterson, was also part of the cast in “Gilmore Girls.”

After making her first appearance in 2004, she was able to star in the movie Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story in 2015. She was a co-star of Nicole McKinnon.

In 2016, Kristine Saryan made another appearance in the mini-series” Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Relationships

Not much is known about Kristine Saryan’s past relationship, but the fact that she is now married to Scott Gordon Patterson, a well-known American musician, and actor, is public knowledge.

According to their friends, the couple met in 2001, and later on, the couple wed in 2014. The same year that the couple was married, they also gave birth to a son, named Nicholas.

Kristine is actually the second wife to her husband, Scott, as he was first married to Luke Davich back in 1983. The couple also divorced in 1985.

Today, they are still married and known to be quite happy together.

Facts About Kristine Saryan

Kristine is so secretive with her personal life that she does not have any social media accounts. Her husband, however, has an Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook account that has hundreds of thousands of followers.

Kristine Saryan has a net worth that is estimated to be around $200,000 to $2,000,000.

Kristine Saryan prefers to stay away from the limelight, so much so that she avoids being in the pictures with her husband and son.

She also prefers to be a stay-at-home parent.