Erin Mclaughlin is an international CNN correspondent who was previously based in London but is currently working at NBC’s Los Angeles, California bureau. Most of the biggest scoops she has covered were terrorist attacks that happened across the entirety of Europe. She is known, not only for her ingenuity in the field of journalism but also for her beauty.

Erin Mclaughlin’s Bio

Early Life

Erin Mclaughlin was born on the 24th of August in 1980 in Los Angeles, California.

There is little information about her father, but according to some reports, her father is a lead singer in the Southern Gospel group and has been known to have established The Old Savannah City Mission, which helped in rehabilitating, feeding, and educating the locals of the Savannah.

Erin’s mother, Irene, is known to be of Arabic descent and has worked as a violinist. Her mother’s birthday is celebrated every 2nd of April. She has one brother, but there is no information in the public domain about her brother, not even his name.

Erin’s passion in the field of journalism started at the early age of nine. Instead of playing doctor or teacher in her childhood years, she pretended to be a journalist and even made her own newspaper that covered Iraq’s history and the Gulf War in 1991. Erin would then read her news report to her neighbors.

Physical Traits

Erin has a height of 5 feet and 9 inches, or about 1.75 meters. She has beautiful brown eyes paired with golden blond hair.

Educational Background

Erin was considered a model athlete during her high school days. She tackled sports, like softball, volleyball, basketball, soccer, football, and powder-puff football.

Erin first pursued Journalism as her major, but upon seeing how hard the competition was, she decided to have a backup plan, just in case. She then took a course in business and had planned to be involved in consulting or marketing, in case her future as a journalist wouldn’t be recognized.

Through the years of studying, Erin was able to graduate Phi Beta Kappa, with high honors, from Haas School of Business at the University of Berkeley, California.

During Erin’s spare time in school, she would occasionally write a news report for The Daily Californian, and her team was able to cover the deadliest terror attack, 9/11.

Career in CNN

After graduating from Haas, Erin pursued her career in journalism, and she was able to join the San Francisco CNN bureau in 2003. Within a year, Erin had to transfer to CNN in Atlanta, where her job was mostly research on international news coverage. In 2010, she was then transferred to CNN London, where she quickly rose to fame as a journalist.

Some of Erin’s major news reports, during her time in CNN London, would include the terror attacks in Europe, particularly the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, the 2016 bombings in Brussels, and the 2016 terror attacks in Berlin.

She also dealt with reports involving the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq and its recruitment of young children who were then made to be suicide bombers. She was able to cover a dedicated news report on an ISIS recruit being held in Belgium.

Some of her news coverage also included some of UK’s and Europe’s most iconic news, including the trial involving the couple, Raffaelle Sollecito and Amanda Knox, and the election of Pope Francis as the new head of the Vatican Church.

Due to Erin’s career, she was able to travel around the world, including South Korea, Russia, and Israel, where she could cover major news reports.

Erin was also an important part of CNN’s coverage of the missing flight MH370. When debris of the missing plane was found in Reunion Island and Perth, Australia, she quickly traveled there to get the recent update on the mysterious missing flight.

Erin Mclaughlin’s Career in NBC

Erin Mclaughlin joined NBC in 2019, as an international correspondent and news correspondent. Due to her career in NBC, she was invited to guest talk on shows such as NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Weekend Today, Sunday Today with Willie Geist, and The Today Show.

Relationships

Erin and her husband, Doctor Ken Peckham, were married in 2009, in New York City. Doctor Peckham worked as a physician and family Doctor in Toronto, ON, and had a previous marriage that bore two daughters, namely Catherine and Emma.

Erin currently does not have any biological children of her own, just the two stepdaughters from Ken’s previous marriage.

Net Worth

Erin McLaughlin’s salary is currently unknown, but with her current career at NBC News, the estimate would be around $83,000 or more.

With Erin as an anchor, journalist, and international correspondent for CNN, her estimated net worth is said to be around $3 million.