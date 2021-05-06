Gurvir Dhindsa is a news presenter currently working for CBS46 Morning News. She has also worked as a co-anchor at Fox 5 in ”Good Day Atlanta” for five years. In April 2016, she left her role at Fox 5 and joined CBS46 Morning News to replace Bobby Kaple. She is currently hosting the morning news alongside Amanda Davis.

Gurvir Dhindsa’s Bio

Early Life

Gurvir Dhindsa was born in 1963 in Punjab, India. She was born in a household of educators. Her father and mother were teachers at the Alabama Institute for the Blind and Deaf. She is their eldest daughter.

She has two siblings, namely Gurjeet and Tina. Gurjeet is a teacher while Tina is a doctor. At the age of 7 years, her parents moved with her, together with her sisters, to the US as immigrants.

As a young girl, Gurvir was interested in debating during her high school days. After realizing her interests in debating, her father advised her to pursue broadcast journalism after high school.

Gurvir attended her higher education at Tennessee State University. On completion, she was awarded a degree in journalism. She got her first job, after graduation, as a journalist in her hometown.

Career

Gurvir Dhindsa kicked off her career in journalism in 1997 as a news presenter at Fox 5’s Good Day Atlanta. She worked for Good Day Atlanta up to 2000, when she moved to Washington D.C. She worked for several stations in Washington up to 2011.

In January 2000, she worked for WUSA-TV, Channel 9, and lost her job within a few years. In 2011, she re-joined Good Day Atlanta to replace Suchita Vadlamani, who had to quit the job to raise her kid.

In October 2017, Gurvir joined CBS46. She anchors morning news at CBS46 from Monday to Friday. She loves to wake up with Atlanta in the morning. She is also a team member of the CBS 46 Books to Kids program, a program that aims at bringing literacy, as well as improving reading among school children in the area.

Gurvir Dhindsa Married Life

Gurvir is married to Tom Sater, a meteorology presenter at CCN International. Both were married to other partners before they eventually met and settled. Due to that, they faced various challenges because of their previous marriages. They were forced, on many occasions, to find a solution for the challenges they faced in their relationship.

Salary and Net Worth

Gurvir Dhindsa earns a salary of $80,000 per year as an anchor for CBS46 Morning News. She has enjoyed a successful career in journalism. However, her net worth has not yet been revealed.

Awards and Achievements

Gurvir Dhindsa has won several awards throughout her journalism career journey. Most of these awards were won, courtesy of her field reports, as well as her anchoring. She has received several awards from Mississippi Associated Press. Apart from that, she also received an Emmy nomination award after she covered the Atlanta tornado.