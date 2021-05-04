If you have encountered Niall Matter, an American actor known for his roles in “Primeval: New World,” “The Best Years,” and “Watchmen,” you may wonder to whom he is married. Even with their reserved nature in the virtual world, we found him to be in a happy marriage with Sara Bradley Matter.

Sara Matter’s Bio

Sara Bradley Matter is a well-known Canadian entrepreneur and businesswoman. However, she is more well-known for being wed to her now-husband, American actor Niall Matter. Her husband has worked on a number of well-known films, including “The Predator,” and “Frozen in Love.” Even so, she is her own person who has personally carved her success.

Still, she is one of those people who keeps an extremely low-key and private internet profile, despite being married to a celebrity. Her husband, in turn, also steers clear of social media and also keeps a private Internet profile. Moreover, Niall was born on October 20, 1980, and is currently forty years old.

Sara Matter is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches, or 1.65 m in height. She is of Canadian descent. We are unsure of her exact date of birth since no such information was made accessible on the internet.

Sources believe her business is mainly based in Canada and appears to be successful as of now. That said, her net worth is believed to be between $3 and $4 million.

Family and Relations

Sara was born and raised in a private family in Canada. She currently resides in Canada with her husband. Sara has lived in Canada for most of her life, has established her business in this country, and wholeheartedly adores her homeland.

Niall Matter married Sara Bradley in July 2016, in an exclusive setting in Hawaii. Their wedding details were not made public, but it was an intimate event, shared with the closest of family and friends. Although the specific details are not posted anywhere online, it was presumed that Sara and Niall were in a relationship for years before their marriage.

Some showbiz outlets show that Niall Matter had once dated actress, and fellow television personality, Serinda Swan, who was also known for being cast in “Graceland” from 2013 to 2015. It was also presumed that they split up within this timeline; by then, Niall’s relationship with Sara had begun.

However, in July 2016, the American actor finally tied the knot with his long-time Canadian girlfriend, Sara Bradley, at an intimate setting and private party in Hawaii. As of now, they are both parents to two girls. Their first daughter, who was named Kate, was born in the same year of their marriage. On the other hand, their second daughter, named Betsy, was born 2 years after, in 2018. Like their parents, these kids also keep their profiles and personal lives private from the virtual platform.

Sara and Niall seem to share a contented and happy family life since they started dating. In an interview with Media Village, Niall was keen on saying that having children truly softened his heart and that being in this family with Sara put him in a different and better place in his life. Despite the contrast of their careers, Sara is a willing supporter of Niall’s work as both a television and film actor. They have also both steered clear of gossip and drama as a couple.

Her Husband’s Career

Matter’s husband is of Irish and Russian ancestry. He was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, having grown up on his parent’s dairy farm. Sarah’s husband made his directorial debut in 2007, alongside shop owner Josh Riley, in the Syfy thriller, “Loch Ness Terror,” which starred both Don S. Davis and Brian Krause.

Niall also made his acting debut in 2007 with the role of a record label owner, named Josh Riley, in Syfy’s original film, “Loch Ness Terror.” He went on to guest star in two episodes of the television series, Syfy’s “Stargate Atlantis” as USAF airline Lieutenant Kemp.

In addition, Niall Matter starred in more prominent roles in 2009, when he appeared in Zack Snyder’s film, “Watchmen.” In the film, he was cast as one of the Minute Men under the character of the Mothman, or Byron Lewis. He also starred in a short film entitled “Under the Hood,” which was a satirical documentary about the Minute Men.

Final Words

With all that being said, we can say that we know a lot more about Sara Matter, now, than we did before. While she seems to be an accomplished businesswoman, a committed wife, and a devoted mother, her choice to keep her personal life under wraps is a decision well-thought of.