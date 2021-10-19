Ethan Torchio is a well-known Italian composer, social media influencer, drummer, musician, and entrepreneur, based in Rome. He is well-known for being a part of a popular rock band. Maneskin. Ethan is an active member of the band, and he plays the lead drum in the group.

Maneskin has a total of 4 members, including Ethan. Damiano David, Thomas Raggi, and Victoria De Angelis are the identities of the other 3 members. Along with Maneskin, Ethan has also taken part in a variety of music events and seminars.

In 2017, he also appeared in the 11th series of the Italian “X-Factor.” Aside from that, the band has won several competitions, including the Sanremo Music Festival. Maneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 trophy, on May 22, 2021.

Ethan Torchio’s Bio

The drummer for Maneskin, Ethan, was born on 8 October 2000, in Rome, under the zodiac sign of Libra, according to Ethan Torchio’s wiki. He has a one-of-a-kind appearance. He has the look of an American Indian, with his long black hair, fierce eyes, and barely made-up face. The drummer takes advantage of this likeness by emphasizing it with the exotic and retro style. His special feature is his love of drawing, particularly mazes, which he does in his leisure time.

Ethan Torchio is the youngest of 6 sisters and 3 brothers, born to 3 separate moms. His father works as a director, and he has three different partners. In 2015, Ethan joined Maneskin, after responding to a Facebook advert for a drummer.

On Instagram, he has a following of more than 130 thousand people. Despite being the most reserved and shyest member of the group, he started sharing his photographs with his admirers in sensual and dark stances. He quickly earned popularity and renown among his adoring fans.

Height and weight

As of 2021, Ethan stands approximately 1.8 meters tall. Right now, his weight is estimated to be around 154 pounds. He has a pleasing and appealing appearance. His hair is long and smooth.

Career

Ethan has always loved drumming and has been doing so since he was a child. He was not one of the band’s original members. He joined the band once the band realized they needed a drummer. Ethan, a drummer, took advantage of the opportunity and joined Maneskin.

Following the formation of the band, they were able to compete in several music competitions. This motivated the band to write and release songs. At Felt Music Club & School, this band took first place. This was the first competition which the band won, and they played for a crowd of around 250 people. As a consequence of this, the band’s confidence grew, and they started to perform on the streets of Rome.

However, Ethan’s appearance on the ”X-Factor” Television Show in 2017, all of the Maneskin members shot to fame. The rest of the band finished second in that season. Despite that, the band’s songs have captured the hearts of the audiences. They followed up with two studio albums, Teatro d’ira: Vol. I and Il Ballo della Vita. So far, they have released one EP and nine singles as a result of this. As an Italian band, they have set numerous records.

Is he gay?

Ethan Torchio’s sexual orientation is unknown. His sexual orientation has never been acknowledged or contested by him. Furthermore, there is no publicly available information about Ethan Torchio’s sexuality. Ethan Torchio has never acknowledged or disputed being gay publicly or in interviews.

Net Worth

Ethan Torchio’s net worth is more than $2 Million. His major source of revenue is music. As a member of this band, he receives a portion of the total earnings.

Facts about Ethan Torchio

Ethan Torchio’s hair is always kept long.

He has worked as a model for several well-known brands.

Ethan also shared a video of himself playing the drums on his YouTube site, according to sources.

Burgers and fries are Ethan Torchio’s favorite foods as a foodie.

On his Instagram account, he has over 1.7 million followers.

On June 13, 2017, Ethan made his first Instagram post.

On his social media accounts, Ethan Torchio also shared a lot of old memories with his buddies.

He adores animals and treats them as if they were humans.

Conclusion

Ethan Torchio is, without doubt, one of the most successful drummers in the world. He doesn’t smoke and has been active on Twitter for quite some time. He consumes alcoholic beverages. Ethan uploads his pictures to his Instagram account, which has over 1.7 million followers. He is a gym fanatic who goes to the gym regularly.