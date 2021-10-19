Teresa Fidalgo is a fictional character created by David Roberdo, a Portuguese filmmaker and producer. In 2014, she appeared in a ghost film that went viral on social media.

Teresa’s character is inspired by two legends: the Resurrection of Mary, in which a spirit convinces individuals to pick her up from the roadside, and La Larona, in which Lorana turns into a horrible sight when people view her.

Teresa Fidalgo’s Wiki

Teresa is a hybrid of the two – a hitchhiker who is picked up on the side of the Portuguese highway. After a moment, she gestures to a place on the road and informs her companions that this is where she died 2 years ago. The camera then returns to her face, revealing her to have the facial features of a corpse. The story fits into the category of “A White Lady” stories, in which a female spirit haunts a remote location, following a horrific accident. The occurrence in the archetypal White Lady story usually includes her spouse or fiancé’s betrayal and seeing such a ghost is an omen that a member of the family will die.

Teresa Fidalgo Story

It all began in 1983, with a fatal vehicle accident close to Sentra, Portugal, in which Teresa Fidalgo was killed. On July 12, 2003, 20 years after the event, the tape was released online and went viral. Tania, Tiago, and David, three teens, were driving down a road. They were able to catch the image of a girl clothed in white on the roadside, signaling to be taken, using an infrared camera.

Of course, they came to a halt, and the girl boarded the vehicle. When they asked her name, she said “Teresa,” and then they questioned her about where she was going, to which she informed them afterward. After about two minutes, she motioned for them to halt, saying, “There, there, is where I suffered an accident and died.” Faced with this circumstance, the guys were afraid, and a crash occurred, but one of them continued to video, focusing on Teresa’s face, when she screamed at the camera. Only David survived the accident, and he captured the entire encounter on his camera. When the cops got to the site, they didn’t see Teresa, the woman David was referring to. After further investigation, they found that a woman named “Teresa Fidalgo” perished in a car accident in 1983. This was headline news in Portugal at the time, although the tale’s reality was not universally acknowledged.

Teresa Fidalgo Video

The video was created by David Roberdo, a Portuguese producer and filmmaker, and it went viral in 2014, even though it was created a decade earlier in 2004. The video is titled, “A Curva,” and it was shot in the found-footage technique, similar to horror films, like The Blair Witch Project.

Even though the Internet is rife with scary stories, this one hit much harder than others, scaring many impressionable youngsters around the world, on social media. This was most likely sparked by the notion that Teresa’s story was linked to a real-life car accident in Portugal, as well as the idea that Googling her tale would confirm her existence. Threats were made that if the film were not released, people’s moms would die and that the ghost, Teresa Fidalgo, was going to sleep with them forever. “A Curva” is a twelve-minute video available on YouTube. It has more than 15 million views and is extremely popular.

Is Teresa Fidalgo Real?

Teresa Fidalgo’s narrative is similar to the White Lady legend that exists all across the world. As a result, a White Lady is thought to have died or been traumatized throughout her existence. Many of them have experienced the topic of losing or being deceived by a fiancé or husband.

They are frequently associated with members of the family line as a sign of impending death. If one of these ghosts appears, it means that someone in that family is about to die, much like in a banshee story. The footage of Teresa Fidalgo is genuine, but the tale provided was a makeover and the product of a writer’s imagination. It was released by David Rebordo, a Portuguese filmmaker. “A Curva” is the title of the film.

The producer and writer of this film revealed in an interview with a local TV station that the story was manufactured and not true. This appears to be comparable to a White Lady Legends tale that has been told for many years throughout the world. And with all of this, you can quickly determine that the message spamming the Internet that says, “If you do not post this on 20 pictures, I am going to sleep with you endlessly,” is actually fake, and if someone sends you the message, you can go ahead and ignore it. Tell them, and all of your friends, that it is made up.

Conclusion

Teresa Fidalgo was involved in a real-life vehicle accident, in 1983. However, there is little evidence available about the events of that specific episode happening in 1983.