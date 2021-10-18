On PH, LeoLulu is the nickname of a group of amateur content creators recognized for their passionate films and mysterious identity. For their official page on the platform, the French couple combined their pseudonyms, and they have a large social media following.

“Leo” is the lovely girl’s name, and “Lulu” is the name of the stunning hunk. With more than 180K followers on the official Twitter account, the couple are an Instagram stars and an Internet sensation. The pair is the most sought-after amateurs in the industry.

Leo is the female model on the LeoLulu channel, and Lulu is the male model. The couple is now ranked 23, as of 10th October 2021, on the Hub and only releases homemade exclusive films. Their HD movies have more than 811 million views by their followers, and they currently have 1.1 million subscribers on the platform. Lulu grew up in Paris, France, and was in his twenties when he did an internship working as a web designer in 2013. Leo was born in Berlin on 13th April 1997, and she is now 24 years old (as of Mid-2021).

The couple originally met in July 2013 at the “Wannsee Lake”—a popular recreation site in western Berlin – and have been in love ever since. After their brief meeting, Leo and Lulu developed strong chemistry, and the couple kept in touch via Snapchat.

Three years later, in 2016, the pair decided to debut their explicit cam-show, and Leo’s brother’s kitchen served as their first set. Leolulu proceeded to distribute their show with their fan following (without revealing their identities) and received a huge response. As much as the pair enjoys shooting videos and sharing them with the public, they must eventually step away from amateur videography. Leolulu relocated to Paris, France, in 2017, and their differing working hours made it impossible for them to continue their Modeling Cam shows.

LeoLulu Face Reveal

The couple resided in Paris and made the creative decision to mask both of their faces in the exclusive video that they shot, to be able to maintain their identity. The duo’s craze was so strong that fans wanted to see their favorite stars’ faces, and the popularity of Face Reveal grew in the community. When the couple won their award, Leolulu’s fans saw their whole faces. People around them soon recognized them because of “Lulu’s thigh tattoos.”

LeoLulu Career

In 2017, after their PH main account got unprecedented feedback, Leo decided to leave his full-time job. Lulu quit her higher education to focus on their channel growth and delivering high-quality content.

They got their first million video views in August 2017, and by December of 2017, they had already surpassed 50 million views. Both Leo and Lulu started to get recognition for their amazing work, receiving back-to-back prestigious awards from the industry.

LeoLulu took home the “Most Popular Verified Couple” title, at the 2018 PH Awards and then the “Most Popular Amateur” award in 2019 and 2020. The pair has over 1 million fans on PH and over 800 million video views, as of August 2021.

Conclusion

LeoLulu has a verified PH account that makes $10,000–15,000 every month, on average, on this platform. The hot couple has used their reputation as social media stars, with thousands of followers across different platforms, to offer their recent exclusive content.