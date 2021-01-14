Born in 1962, in Burbank, California, is Eve Sanderson Schiff, known as the wife of the famous American politician, Adam Schiff.

Do you want to know how Eve met Adam? What about her profession? That and much more about Eve Schiff is in this biography.

Eve Schiff’s Bio

A quick summary of Eve Schiff biography

Full Name: Eve Sanderson Schiff Gender: Female Age: 59 years old (as of 2021) Birth Date: 12th December 1962 Birth Place: Burbank, California Nationality: American Height: 5ft 4 inches Weight: 56 kilograms Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Husband: Adam Schiff (married in 1995) Children: Alexa Marion Schiff (born 12th July 1998) Elija Harris Schiff (July 2002) Profession: Social worker Net Worth Approx $50,000

Early life

On 12th December 1962, Eve Schiff was born, in Burbank, California. She grew up in a strict Christian family and attended the Catholic Church.

She attended Torrey Pines high school and graduated in the year 1980.

While growing up, Eve enjoyed playing tennis, which she does to this day. Unfortunately, her mother passed on, in the year 2000.

Age and body measurements

At the age of 59, she weighs 56 kilograms, which is equivalent to 124 pounds and is 5 feet and 4 inches tall. Her waist and hip sizes are 26 and 36 inches, respectively.

Her eyes are dark brown, while the hair is blonde

Career life

After graduating from Torrey Pines High school, Eve Schiff attended the University of California, where she graduated with a degree in literature and sociology. She practices as a social worker and volunteer.

She is always by her husband’s side, in his political career.

Love life

She is married to the famous American politician Adam Schiff. How did the two meet?

The duo met through one of their closes friend, who, Adam claimed, brought them together to make the “Adam and Eve” jokes about them. Their friend planned a doubles tennis match, with the advantage that both Adam and Eve were tennis hobbyists. At that time, Eve was 27 years old.

Adam and Eve’s friendship grew, which later led to a love affair. Finally, the duo said their vows, after dating for five years, on 19th February 1995.

At present, they have two children. The firstborn, Alexa Marion, was born in July 1998, while their second born, Elijah Harris, was born in July 2002.

Net worth

Besides being married to a wealthy American politician, Eve has managed to have some properties under her name. Today, she is estimated to have a net worth of $50,000.

Together with her husband, in 2016, they had a net worth of $1.74 million. However, rumors from a reliable source have it that their net worth might be only $0.3 million. That is, after making some huge investments in the stocks market.

Quick facts about Eve Schiff

She was raised as a catholic while her husband is a Jew.

Eve and Adam’s children are raised in the Jewish faith, like their father.

She rose to fame in the year 1994 and is famously known as the American politician’s wife.

Her favorite holiday destination is Las Vegas.

She has two hobbies, traveling and cooking.

Her favorite cuisine is Italian.

Her favorite colors are brown and pink, while her favorite actor is Ansell Elgort.

Adam, her husband, is two years older than she is.

Eve has only one degree, while her husband obtained his 3 degrees from two different universities.

She is relatively inactive on social media platforms.

Conclusion

Having recorded a successful career as an American politician, Adam Schiff can only credit his ever-present wife, and the mother to her two children, for his success.

One of her key virtues that can be traced in her life is handiwork. She has managed to play her motherly role and even be an incredible wife to the politician. But the most shocking fact is that she has not only participated in gathering her family wealth, but also owned some properties under her name.

Lastly, we believe, in having been the great supporter she is to her husband, she must be a quite an optimistic lady. Subsequently, she manages to keep her hopes up and is always pushing Adam forward, despite the potential hardships in the political field.