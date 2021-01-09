Is Todd Chrisley gay?

By Shahab
Celebrities

Todd Chrisley is a real estate tycoon. He is considered to be easily annoying, manageable, and unreasonable many of the times by the members of his family. He was previously married to his high school girlfriend Terresa Terry, later on, he married Julie in 1996.

He had two children name Lindsie and Kyle with Terresa and three children with Julie named- Chase, Savannah, and Grayson. He had full custody of her granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, after the arrest of his son and his ex-wife.

His achievements

Todd Chrisley was born on 6th April 1969 and is married to his wife Julie. He has five children all ranging from 30 to 12. Todd is a businessman, entrepreneur, film producer, and television personality. His net worth is estimated to be $46 million as of 2019.

Is Todd Chrisley gay?

Todd has said in many of the interviews that there are false rumors that he is gay and, he has accepted those rumors for ages.

The bottom line

Todd Chrisley earned a lot of money and fame and at the same time, he also has a good amount of controversy and rumors in his name. But he prefers to avoid those rumors to maintain harmony.

