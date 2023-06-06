According to the CDC, more than one-third of adults go without a dental visit every year. That’s a grim figure, as routine dental care is essential for maintaining good oral health at all stages of life.

If you’re among those forgoing routine dental services, here are some tips to help you find the family dental care that you and your loved ones need to enjoy happy, healthy smiles.

The simplest way to find a dentist is to source recommendations from friends and family.

People don’t tend to mince words when it comes to bad experiences with dentists, so asking the people you trust can be a great way to weed out the bad options.

The advice of your coworkers can be invaluable, as well.

If you’re like most Americans, you probably get your dental coverage through your place of business. Your friends at work will almost always be in the same insurance network as you. This can save you a lot of time and grief looking for a provider that will accept your insurance.

Look for a Full-Service Provider

Family dental care offices are often the best choices because they offer a wide range of services. Smaller practices may only offer routine check-ups, cleanings, and cavity care. If you need anything more substantial, you could be out of luck.

At the very least, you should ask a potential provider about their emergency care policies. After all, life doesn’t start and stop according to office hours. You want to know if there’s an emergency at night or over the weekend, you and your family can get the care you need.

If You’re Moving, Ask Your Dentist for a Referral

When you move to a new area, it can feel like you’re on your own with no resources. It makes keeping up with things like doctor’s appointments and dental care particularly difficult.

The best way to ensure you get the world-class dentistry you need is to ask your previous dentist for a referral.

If you relocate to Stamford, for example, you’ll probably be referred to the services of Dental Car of Stamford. This full-service provider offers routine dental care for adults and children, emergency care, dental implants, and a full slate of other treatments. They’re the best choice for dental care in Stamford.

Wherever your move takes you, you need to find a care provider like that. Be sure to ask your current dentist for their recommendations before leaving their care.

Don’t Let Your Smile Fade

They say you don’t always appreciate what you have until it’s gone. That certainly rings true for our oral health. You may have a sterling smile today, but it won’t last long without proper care.

Finding a quality family dental care provider is one of the best things you can do for the health of you and your family. But it’s only the beginning. If you want your smile to look your best, browse our blog for more guides like this one.