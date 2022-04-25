School holiday season is here, and as a parent, it is time for you to start looking for some spare time fun activities for your kids. Regardless of the duration of your kid’s holidays, you need to provide something for them to get engaged and learn something new on their way.

For kids in Australia, there are so many options for you when it comes to spending holidays in camp. Participating in a school holiday camp is the perfect solution to this problem. If you are looking for the best centers for your kids this school holidays, then you can check out these five different types of holiday camps this season:

If you are looking for fun sports, a day camp with fun sports is perfect for your kids. The center offers a variety of indoor and outdoor games, arts and crafts, and lots of fun activities that will bring lots of excitement. The programs available in this camp vary from morning to afternoon, and the cost ranges from $30 -$25 per kid per day.

Night Camps With Bon Fire

Night Camps and party camps are the best amongst the five types of holiday camps listed above. The night and party camps offer lots of fun activities for the kids to enjoy. The camp runs from evening until early morning, perfect for those who do not have much free time during their vacation. The cost ranges from $12 -$20 per kid per evening in most cases. Visit Camp Blue Melbourne to find the best camps in Australia.

Environmental Education Sessions

An environmental education session is ideal for parents who wish to spend the holiday with their kids in a more educational atmosphere rather than games or sports. The session runs throughout the school holidays on weekends and offers many different programs such as bushwalking and environmental conservation. The cost ranges from $10 -$20 per kid per day.

Educational Holiday Skill Building Camp

If you are looking for an educational camp for your kids, then an educational holiday skill-building camp is perfect for your children this school holidays. The center offers many different skills to be learned and is ideal for preschoolers, primary students, or secondary students, depending on the programs offered in this type of camp. The price ranges from $18 -$25 per kid per day, and it depends on the program you choose to enroll your kids in this camp.

Teen Camps

The holiday camp is one of the best school holiday options for kids with lots to learn about themselves and their surrounding environment. Teen camps are perfect for all teens, so that you can enroll your kids in the center without hesitation.

Teen bags are some of the most fun-packed and engaging teen programs for boys and girls, offering many activities such as paintball, basketball, clay pigeon shooting, indoor games, and other sports. The cost of this program ranges from $23-$27 per kid per day.

If your kids need some additional educational time before school begins, then before-school day camp is just the right thing for them. Camps can be the perfect place for your kids to learn new things and spend good quality time.