When you produce a great blog for your readers, you won’t have to focus much on shortcuts and tactics. A successful blog could accomplish whatever you want them to. Blogging is not new. But indeed, the means of blogging have evolved. Blogging is happening in the field one never thought could be fruitful, just like Education. Education in a digital world is flourishing and wonderfully so.

Times of today demand education to be more practical than textual. Besides, the skills in demand keep on evolving. Even a degree from the most prestigious University will not help you with a thriving career if you don’t learn new skills. This demand for consistent learning has opened avenues of opportunities for experts to start their blogs and create a meaningful reader base.

If you are looking forward to this direction, this blog is a perfect read for you. Here’s how you start your educational blog.

1. Find your niche

Education is a broad term. You cannot just start on a whim. Understand your niche and targeted audience. Are you creating a blog that would be helpful for school kids, university students, or working professionals? It’s more important to be proficient in your niche than to cover all the subjects with half-wit understanding. Once you are clear with this, you move forward to the next step.

2. Pick a structure for your blog

Most successful blogs are renowned because the bloggers kept doing similar things consistently for an extended period. They didn’t try to accomplish everything with their blog. Now educational blogs could be of multiple ways. Let’s understand some.

Easy hacks

Through these blogs, you simply cut down the complex topics into easy-to-understand micro modules. The idea here is to create easy-to-understand and recall content.

Step by Step modules

Create lessons. Create a series of chapters within it. And start writing on it.

Blogging does not necessarily mean you focus only on writing. Microlearning is quite popular in the educational field today. You can create small video nuggets of topics to complete a lesson plan. It’s simple to make educational videos from scratch with video makers free available online. You just need a clear perspective and time to make videos that turn fruitful.

A holistic approach toward education

What’s learning if it can’t be tested? As a result of this, you focus not only on educating the readers but also on assessing their skills. Simply add tests after every module and allow students/ parents to access their progress/ the kids.

Certified educational courses

Learning is always better when accompanied by certification. It proves the learner’s capability and proficiency in a particular subject. You can design a certified course and attract learners for it from the Internet.

These are just various structures you could pick. The actual context and framing of your blog would depend on your decision.

3. Cover the basics

You need to choose a blogging platform, a domain name, and web hosting to start a blog. These are the crucial decisions you make for your blog channel. Think in the long term and the goals you wish to accomplish through this blogging channel.

WordPress happens to be a safe and smart bet for a blogging platform. With thousands of plugins and themes available, you can easily customize your blog channel as per your taste. It’s easy to work on WordPress given it’s easy to get started. Go for the paid version. It allows you to be free with customizations and shape your blogging site the way you want.

Pick a domain name that resonates with you. Don’t be too focused on a niche. It cuts down your power to change the blogging structure in the future. Pick something that’s neither too specific nor too general. And most importantly, an available domain name.

Choose a web hosting for your blogging site. Get an SSL certificate to ensure the website is safe and secure. The hosting platform is an important decision that ensures that your site doesn’t crash accidentally at any given time.

4. Publish a blog

The most important and regular part begins at this stage. Start writing blogs. Stop focusing so much on how to ace your first blog. Just focus on being informative and helpful with the blog. Be simple with your language. Don’t make excessive use of complex sentences. Remember that the task of a blog is to educate the readers easily. You don’t want to give them a headache.

Create a content plan. Map out the dates in the calendar and be consistent with posting. Once or twice a week is a good start for posting blog posts. However, if you are working on lesson plans, you will have to put the entire module together on a site. Ensure that the site is easy to navigate and guides the readers correctly in taking the next step.

Ensure that the blogs are optimized to SEO practices. Start focusing more on video content. By 2023, 90% of the web content would be ruled by videos. Put that in the video, whatever you have to say through textual content. Ensure that the blogs have images and videos to be more resourceful from an SEO perspective. If you have a YouTube series of educational videos, ensure you optimize them for SEO. Link them to the website to get easily searchable.

5. Promote the blog

Even the most fantastic blog will bring you no benefit if you fail to promote it. Promote your blogposts through Social Media channels, email marketing, newsletters, and on different educational platforms.

Understand that blog is the last place people would come to find you. They see you through social media, YouTube channels, and emails. Invest as much of your efforts in developing your social media accounts. Stay consistent with your content creation there. Grow your following and drive a large target audience. Ensure that you don’t merely focus on blogposts but also on the relevant channels that would bring you traffic on blogs.

That’s all. You will learn as you start your journey. There is no point in overwhelming with all the information now. Just get started with your educational blog.