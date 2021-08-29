Many fashion models have started their careers from a very young age. However, this is not always the case. One Chinese model came to steal the spotlight after Internet users became obsessed with her photos. Gatita Yan is not just a fashion model, but a social influencer as well.

Gatita was born on October 26, 1992, in a place called Shah Alam. As of 2021, she is 29 years old. In the influencers’ world, she enjoys a high reputation which is evident from the likes she receives on her social media platforms.

Gatita Yan’s Bio

Continue reading the article to find out more about Gatita Yan.

Early Age

When it comes to her early age and childhood years, not much is known about the social media star. She was born in Shah Alam and holds a Chinese nationality.

Some information about her parents and siblings is kept private, and it seems that the beauty star doesn’t like to share a lot about them.

Career

Gatita Yan began her career four years ago, more specifically in 2017. Thanks to her provocative physique, many of her photos went viral. The fans seemed to obsess over her beauty and talents. That’s why, Gatita now has millions of followers, not just on Instagram, but on other social media platforms as well.

When she’s not posting photos of herself, the influencer works on her online store which sells sex toys.

As if the social media influencer career and being an owner of a store weren’t enough, Gatita began modeling as well. To this day, she has collaborated with many popular brands.

Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter aren’t the only platforms where you could get a glimpse of this Chinese beauty. Gatita also has an OnlyFans account on which she posts unseen photos and videos of herself.

Personal Life

The gorgeous fashion model isn’t dating anyone at the moment. Her fans are eager to find out who she mingles with, although Gatita doesn’t like to share much about her relationship status.

From what we gather, she is single. If she’s in a relationship, then she definitely likes to keep it out of the public eye.

Body Image

Her personality is warm and bubbly. However, she attracts a lot of attention with her gorgeous body. Gatita likes to show her body in her photos, which is understandable because she is a gym fanatic.

Gatita is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, while she weighs around 55 kilos. Some of her workouts are detailed on her social media platforms.

Her body proportions are 34-26-34.

Net Worth

Although there isn’t information about the estates that she possesses, we can assume that her fortune is approximately one million dollars.

Conclusion

Gatita Yan is an owner of an online store, is a beauty influencer, and a fashion model. In her career, she has accomplished a lot. This is mainly because she is a hardworking person who wants to make it in the fashion world.

When she’s not posing in front of the camera, or posting cute images of herself, Gatita likes to hit the gym several times a week. It’s evident that she has been working hard to get a toned body that everyone gushes about.

Her net worth is only going to rise, due to the many promotions that she does on some of her social media platforms.