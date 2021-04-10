Teanna Trump is an American adult actress and model. She was born in Columbus, Indiana on the 19th of August 1995. Contrary to what her name suggests, she is not related to Donald Trump, nor is she a part of the Trump family.

Teanna Trump’s Bio

Her real name is Keanna Nichele Jones, and she only got the name Teanna by changing the first letter of her real name. She is also sometimes referred to as Teanna Smiles, Teanna Sweet, or Teanna West.

Her measurements are 34B-24-34, and she has never gotten any plastic surgery done on her breasts or any other part of her body. Her hobbies include reading, photography, traveling, and surfing the web, to name a few. In her whole career in the adult industry during 2014-2019, she has been in over 90 adult films to date.

She currently has around 1.2M followers on Instagram and 1M followers on her Twitter account.

Career in the Adult Industry

She first got into the adult industry when she was still in senior high school. She was 18 then, and part of the reason why she got into the adult industry was that she said her hometown was boring and that there was nothing to do. But really, one of the biggest reasons for her to join the adult industry was because she also really loved having sex and that if she got paid for it, it would be even better.

She even stated in an interview, once, that she had 86 sex partners in her senior year of high school and that she kept a black book which she used to keep track of all her partners and sexual exploits during that time. Because of this, Teanna also said that she got called names often in her hometown since everyone there knew that she loved having sex.

As such, she thought it would be much more comfortable for her to accept these views about her if she were in the adult industry.

She got into porn when she contacted an agency, and they flew her out of her hometown. When she went back home and her mom found out about her involvement in the adult industry, she got kicked out of the house.

Life Outside of Career

In March 2015, she got arrested and charged for felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute. She even posted on her Twitter account that she got caught with 6 lbs. of marijuana. During that time, she only got jailed for 5 days and was not allowed to smoke for 5 years.

A year later, in June 2016, she was taken to a court in Oklahoma. She was sentenced to 6 months in jail after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor marijuana charge. After being released from jail in December of the same year, she initiated a fundraiser through the popular internet site GoFundMe which had a goal of $10,000 to help her recuperate from the incident.

She reportedly needed this money since the terms of her probation included one in which she cannot leave Oklahoma, and the state of Oklahoma does not allow the filming of adult material there.

Teanna Trump is also known to have been in relationships with many athletes. She once stated that she has been with more than 10 NBA players and more than 10 NFL players. In a shocking interview posted on YouTube in 2019, she stated that she once had a sexual affair with a player from the famous basketball team, the Indiana Pacers.

Their affair started when she was only 16 years old. That same player was said to not even be shocked when she revealed her age to him. She later clarified that the age of consent in the state of Indiana was 16, so what they were doing was not exactly illegal.