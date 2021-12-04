Priya Price is a famous American actress in the adult video industry, and she is well-known for her darker complexion and curvy figure.

Priya Price’s Bio

Early Life

Priya Price was born on April 29, 1992, in her hometown of Rio Rancho, one of the largest cities in New Mexico. She is of Mexican, Polish, and Afro-American descent, but not much is known about her early life or family.

Priya Price’s Physical Characteristics

Priya stands approximately 5 feet 1 ¾ inches tall and weighs around 125 lbs. She also sports a tiny tattoo on her hip. She has a darker complexion and curvy figure that fans quickly noticed and loved.

Career as an AV Actress

She began her career as an AV actress in 2015, at only 23 years old. Her stunning appearance and overall fiery personality have made her a hit among fans and adult film production companies. As a result, she has appeared in numerous adult videos for notable names in the industry, such as Girlfriend Films, Reality Kings, and New Sensations.

Aside from adult videos, Priya Price is also active online as a webcam girl and shares updates about herself on Twitter, where she has almost 80,000 followers.