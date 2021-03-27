If you are a fan of listening to motivational speeches, you are likely here after listening to one of Grant Cardone’s life-transforming speeches. Grant is a seasoned motivational speaker and a heroic author. He has been ranked among the top-selling authors, while his YouTube speeches have countless views.

But wait–did he gather all his knowledge on a single day? You’re right; definitely not. Like other famous personalities, he also had his share of battles and a not-easy journey up the ladder. Stick with me as we get closer to knowing more about Grant Cardone’s upbringing, family, and education.

Grant Cardone’s Wiki

Full birth name Grant Cardone Age 63 years (as of 2021) Birthdate 21st March, 1958 Place of Birth Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Height 1.85 meters Weight 90kg Biceps size 15.4 inches Marital status Married Spouse name Elena Lyons Children 1. Sabrina Cardone 2. Scarlet Cardone Education highest qualification Graduate – McNeese State University Net worth About $350 million Famous for: 1. Ranked first in 2017 on 25 Marketing Influencers in Forbes 2. Founder of Cardone Group, Cardone Acquisitions, and Cardone Enterprises Profession Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, real estate investor, and sales trainer

Early life

This American author, sales trainer, real estate investor, and motivational speaker was born in 1958 on March 21st. He is American and holds United States citizenship. His star sign is Aries, while he is of Caucasian ethnicity.

Both his parents raised him, alongside his four siblings, in a closely-knit family. His parents were Christians and didn’t hesitate to instill Christian values in Grant and his siblings.

Grant attended LaGrange High School and later joined McNeese State University.

Age and body measurements

As of 2021, Grant is 63 years of age. He weighs 90 kilograms, equivalent to 198 pounds. Regarding his height, he stands 1.85 meters tall. His biceps size is 15.5 inches, while his chest, waist, and hips measurements are 42, 34, and 37, respectively.

Relationships

Grant is married and a father. His wife’s name is Elena Lyons. The couple has two beautiful children, namely, Scarlett Cardone and Sabrina Cardone.

Career

After graduating from university, Grant Cardone started working for a sales training company. A few years later, he was the CEO of Freedom Motorsports, Inc.

In late 2010, he joined Atlas Media Corp., where he was among the team who produced the “Turnaround King” television show for the National Geographic channel.

Besides his career in sales, Grant Cardone is a renowned author. Some of his books are “Sell or Survive,” “The 10x Rule,” “Sell or Sold,” among many more. In his writings, he mainly focuses on techniques of expanding a business and exploring new ideas. He has been featured in many television shows and YouTube channels as a motivational speaker.

He is the founder and the owner of Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Group, Cardone Training Technologies. Yet he is also a member of the Freedom Motorsports and Church of Scientology, which focuses on promoting Scientology and dianetics.

Net worth

Being a master of many trades, Grant has gained a luxurious lifestyle for himself and his family. He is currently estimated to have a net worth of over $300 million. Nevertheless, we can expect his net worth to rise in the future due to his company’s daily success.

Conclusion

At the mention of his name, most people would think that Grant Cardone easily gained his lifestyle. Yes, he is currently known as the most successful author, sales trainer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, but frankly, he didn’t get this handed to him on a silver platter.

As Grant likes to emphasize in his speeches, success is not by luck but by preparedness, which meets opportunities. It is never easy to achieve and become who you are, but the hard work is worth it, and it is possible. Just always give it your best.