Polly Tsai was born in the United States of America, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 24, 1977. She was born into a mixed ethnical background. She was brought up by her parents, together with her two brothers, David, and Mark Talbott. Both David and Mark turned out to be squash players.

Through the sport, the brothers met Ming Tsai, who was to marry their sister, Polly, later. She started school at the Elementary school in her town. She also partook in sports and dancing during her school years.

Polly Tsai’ bio

Love life

Polly met and fell in love with Ming Tsai. They later got married in April 1996. At that time, her husband was a celebrity who brought Polly to the limelight. He was known as a celebrity chef and restaurateur. Both he and Polly own the Blue Ginger Restaurant in Wellesley and the Blue Dragon restaurant in Boston.

Together, Polly and Ming have two sons, David, and Henry Tsai. Due to food allergies that attacked one of their sons at an early age, Ming became a food allergy advocate. He educates people about food allergens, enabling them to learn how to manage them. In 2005, Ming was appointed the national spokesman for FAAN (Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Network).

Life with Cancer

In 2018, Polly was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. At around this time, her husband accepted the American Cancer Society’s 2018 Impact Award. The award followed his noble work with Family Reach Organization.

This organization’s mission is to provide financial aid to families facing cancer. In his speech, Ming noted that cancer treatment is expensive and not manageable for the average person. He disclosed that Polly was under treatment and took a pill that cost them $17000 every month.

Career

Polly Tsai has been on the front line, helping her husband in his various endeavors. From 2004 to 2013, she co-hosted Ming’s television series, called “Simply Ming.” Ming then took charge of the show as the executive producer from 2011 to 2012. In 2005, his TV career flourished, following his role as a judge in a cooking show. The show was dubbed “Cooking under Fire” and was aired on the PBS network.

Polly further runs their restaurants under the leadership of her husband. Additionally, Polly supported Ming as he wrote some of his acclaimed books.

Final Thoughts

Although Polly’s career life is not well defined, she has played a major role in making Ming who he is today. She may not have been in the public eye but has been there for her husband behind the scenes.

Polly also played a major role in bringing up their two sons while Ming was out there working and making a name for the family. She offered one hundred percent support to Ming, which contributed to their success in their various businesses. As a result, Ming became a successful businessman with a net worth of $10 million.