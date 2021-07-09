GwenGwiz is a gorgeous YouTube star that quickly rose to fame, thanks to her ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos. In fact, her channel, Gwen ASMR, has managed to accumulate a total of around 72 million views so far.

In addition, after the success of her ASMR YouTube channel, she later made a new channel, called Gwengwizetc, which talks about her lifestyle, where she would discuss her fashion, veganism, beauty, travel, and anxiety, among many other topics.

GwenGwiz’s Bio

Early Life

Gwen Swinarton, or most famously known as GwenGwiz, was born on the 1st of October 1995, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As with other people born on the 1st of October, she falls under the Zodiac sign of Libra, while her Chinese Zodiac animal is that of a pig.

In addition, according to some sources, she is of Caucasian heritage. Still, little is known about her parents and siblings.

Aside from this, according to rumors, her father is a businessman, while her mother is a housewife. Growing up, Gwen spent most of her years in Toronto, together with her siblings. Some reports suggest that she comes from a Christian family.

In terms of her education, Gwen spent her school years at Ryerson University, where she finished the RTA School of Media Program. After completing her schooling, she then began focusing on her profession as a YouTube star and an Instagram model.

Career

Before her fame skyrocketed in the social media industry, she began her profession at Iroquois Ridge High School, where she worked as a Ridge TV Member, back in 2003. However, after working there for about ten months, she left and got a new job as an audience intern at Big Brother Canada.

Currently, Gwen works as a production assistant at the Digital Media Projects Office. She has held this position since August 2015. Aside from working as an assistant, she also manages her ASMR YouTube channel, which she started around December 2015.

Apart from her career as a production assistant and YouTube star, she also works as a model for various fashion brands.

However, she is best known as a model for lingerie brands, more than any other type of clothing. Aside from famous brand clothing, Gwen also endorses various products through her Instagram posts.

With her career as a YouTube star, production assistant, and model, her net worth should be approximately $900,000 to $950,000.

Physical Appearance

Working as a model, it is without a doubt that Gwen has a gorgeous body with measurements of 32-28-30, that is just perfect for bold photoshoots. In addition, she stands at 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 54 kilograms or about 110 pounds.

Gwen is blessed with beautiful, shiny blonde hair, paired with sparkling hazel eyes. In addition, she is known to like keeping her hair long.

Dating History and Love Life

According to her Instagram post, GwenGwiz is currently in a relationship, with a guy named “Matty,” for some time now. In fact, she shared a few pictures of them on Instagram. Some even spotted the couple together on a few occasions.

However, little is known about her previous relationships, as she has not shared much information about them.

Interesting Facts About GwenGwiz

Gwen is known to be a big foodie, according to her Instagram account. In fact, she loves to eat a variety of vegan meals. She also owns a pair of cats, which have been humorously named River 1 and River 2.

Besides her love of photography, some of Gwen’s hobbies include traveling, shopping, and dancing. Gwen also owns an OnlyFans account, where she would upload a few videos every week for her followers.

As well as her talent for modeling, Gwen is also a natural make-up artist and would also upload make-up tutorial videos on her second YouTube channel. Lastly, Gwen is said to have a belly button piercing.