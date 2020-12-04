Kyle Chrisley is an outstanding musician, television star, and a singer. But spoiled everything by his addiction towards drugs. He even lost custody of his daughter.

Kyle Chrisley’s Bio

Personal Details

Kyle Chrisley is the son of Todd Christly and Terresa Terry. He was born on 29th August 1991 in South Carolina in the United States. Kyle holds an American nationality. He shares the zodiac sign, Virgo. He is an excellent American reality star. Kyle is well known for his appearance in the USA production television reality show-Chrisley Knows Best.

His siblings are Savanah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, and Chase Chrisley. Kyle had a daughter with Angela Victoria Johnson named Chloe.

Body measurement, eye color, hair color

Kyle Chrisley is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 78 kgs. His body measurement is 40-30-35 with blue eye color and blonde hair.

Education

Kyle studies at Saint Francis High School and is a graduate.

Career

Kyle is a former Television Star, Musician from Georgia, and a singer. He is well-known as Todd Chrisley’s first child, who is a real-estate American businessman.

Kyle’s family also appeared in the American reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best“. He appeared on season 1 of the series but, he was thrown away because of his excessive addiction to drugs.

Personal affair, spouse and daughter

Kyle was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Angela. The couple has a baby daughter together. Her name is Chloe Chrisley.

Kyle and Angela broke up after Kyle’s abusive behavior towards her. In 2013, Kyle was arrested and kept behind the bars for sending death threats to Todd Chrisley. He lost custody of his daughter.

He again tied the knot with Alexus Whilby in the year 2014. But it seems that the couple is not together anymore. They also do not have any children.

What happened to Kyle later?

Kyle was also arrested for keeping Methamphetamine in Oklahoma. The singer was also kept in custody for sending death threats to Alexus Whilby-Chrisley (his wife). Todd Chrisley also admitted his son to be bipolar. The reality star was sent into custody many times. He also went for rehab treatment.

Kyle dealt with drug use, domestic violence allegations, and several arrests. Once, he landed at a hospital for a suicide attempt.

Kyle and his relationship with Chloe

Kyle lost complete custody of her daughter due to drug use charges. He claims that his father Todd Chrisley had a minimum interest in his granddaughter, Chloe until the fact came into notice that the reality show is getting a mixed-race child, would be good for Todd’s show demography.

Relationship of Kyle with his father

There is always a happy ending to all stories. The same happened with Todd and Kyle. Kyle was in support of Todd and Julie when they were facing tax indictment issues in 2019. Kyle apologized to his father and was welcome again. They are in communication once again.

Kyle’s net worth

The estimated net worth of Kyle is $3 million.

The bottom line

Kyle Chrisley is popular because of his businessman father. Currently, he is again in communication with his parents.