The world was introduced to Hannah Harper when she set foot in the AV industry. Since then, many fans have become obsessed with her natural beauty and the talents she depicted in adult movies.

Originally from England, Hannah received international fame due to her many appearances in famous magazines, such as “Hustler”, “Taboo”, and “High Society.”

Hannah Harper’s Bio

In this article, get acquainted with Hannah Harper and some interesting facts about her life.

Early Age

The famous actress and dancer was born on July 4, 1982, in Devon, England. As of 2021, she is 39 years old. Her horoscope sign is Cancer.

She spent her childhood days in Brixham, which is rather a small fishing town. Although not much is known about her parents, according to some information, they were volunteers at summer camps.

Her educational background isn’t shared with the public.

Career

Before Hannah became a famous actress, she worked as a waitress and a receptionist in a hotel.

Hannah knew from a young age that she wanted to succeed in life. Her first modeling days were in 2001 when she was cast by a modeling agency.

One year later, “Legend Video” offered her an exclusive deal. Almost twenty years later, Hannah is still hired to act in many adult movies.

Due to the success she experienced at her job, Hannah accumulated $1.2 million.

Conclusion

Hannah Harper is a famous AV actress who’s been on the scene for almost 20 years. Due to her appearances in movies and on the covers of many magazines, she has a fortune of $1.2 million.

It isn’t shared whether she’s single or not, yet we know that Hannah isn’t married.