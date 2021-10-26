Social media users became obsessed with Zack Mowley, aka ZackTTG, after he began creating content about sports.

When he’s not vlogging, Zack works as an electrical engineer and travels around the United States and Canada.

His vlogs focus mostly on basketball, due to his love for this sport.

Continue reading the article the find out Zack’s age, childhood years, and more.

Zackttg’s Age

Zackttg was born on January 19, 1989. As of October 2021, he is 32 years old. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Early Age

Zack was born and raised in Ohio. When he was a teenager, he attended Chino Hills High School.

Not much is known about his parents and whether he has any siblings. Almost six years ago, Zack joined Twitch and that’s how his career started.

Other Facts

Career

After becoming acquainted with Twitch, Zack began searching for new social media platforms that could potentially grow his presence.

With more than two million followers on his various accounts, Zack proved that he’s here to stay. As of September 2021, Zackttg has almost 330,000 followers on TikTok and almost two million followers on YouTube.

Since he’s an electrical engineer who travels for work, his username was “The TravelingGamer”. Zack used this nickname when vlogging his life as an electrical engineer.

He is the most well-known for his YouTube channel on which he posts content related to basketball. Out of the many videos he has shared over the years, one stood.

Almost four years ago, he joined the NBA 2K group 2Hype.

His primary source of income comes from his job as an electrical engineer, although, we can safely say that his income is constantly on the rise due to his Internet fame.

Private Life

Zackttg is in a relationship with Jade Meadows who is also an Internet personality. The couple sometimes shares photos of them on their Instagram account. Check out his Instagram account to see photos of the lovely couple.

Conclusion

Zackttg is a social media personality in his free time and a full-time electrical engineer. After spending so much time on the Internet, Zack joined Twitch and the rest is history.

Today, he’s known for posting various YouTube videos related to basketball, as well as different challenges for his fans.