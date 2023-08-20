Will your house ever be truly clean?

It feels like you spend your life scrubbing to achieve the cleanliness of a hotel room, right? The thing is, any room you go into in your own house will have some measure of dust in it, whether it be the hallway or the kitchen. You can clean all day, but there will always be a speck of dust somewhere.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could have a pristine home, free from dust and dirt, in an instant? Those kinds of ultra-clean houses exist, but only for people with air quality systems.

Size

It’s essential to select a system that will be a good fit for your space and the number of people who will need to use it. Too large and it will be a waste of resources, and too small and it won’t provide the necessary coverage.

Furthermore, the number of air changes per hour, or ACH, is a crucial factor in determining the size of the system that you need. Air quality systems come in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit any application. But be sure to consider the size needed to provide adequate air turnover and effective delivery of the air filter.

Efficiency

Efficiency is important to ensure that the system will be able to process the air effectively and produce the desired results. Look for systems with the highest efficiency rating, as these will be more effective in purifying the air and provide greater levels of air quality.

Keep in mind that air quality should also feature an efficient filtration system to ensure maximum air circulation and removal of unwanted particles.

Filtration

When selecting air quality systems, it is important to look into the filtration options offered. Generally speaking, the higher the MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) rating, the better the air filtration. If you are wondering if should i buy the Merv 8 filter or Merv 11, look into the needs of your home to make an informed decision.

The Merv 8 filter is an adequate air cleaner, but if your situation requires efficient removal of fumes, bacteria, and other air particles, then the Merv 11 filter may be more suitable. Additionally, energy savings should be taken into consideration as more efficient filters need more energy while running.

Noise Levels

Air pressure systems are especially prone to noise pollution due to their powerful blowing systems. Thus, it is important to ensure that the air quality system is designed and installed in such a way as to minimize any sound that comes from it.

When researching air quality systems, look for products that are marked as “quiet” or “noise-free,” as these are more likely to be the ones that will keep noise levels low. Additionally, be sure to read customer reviews so that you can get an idea of how loud or quiet the product actually is.

Build Healthier Homes by Improving Your Air Quality Systems

Investing in air quality systems can help ensure you and your family are living in a healthier environment. Look for a system that filters air particles captures VOCs, and prevents the buildup of mold and bacteria.

With the right system, you’ll breathe easier and enjoy a more comfortable home. Contact your HVAC professional today to learn more about available systems.

