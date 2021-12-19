Following a soft dental diet in the weeks following the surgery is vital. Ask your doctor for a list of all the soft foods to eat before your full recovery.

A Cool Liquid Diet

Immediately after the implantation of your teeth, your jaw and teeth will be in a very critical condition. About an hour after your dental surgery, you may remove the gauze sponges placed on the functional area and have a meal.

During the first two days, a cool liquid diet is recommended. It would help if you focused on eating cold foods that do not involve any chewing and are full of nutrients, and they include;

Smoothies

Smoothies are nutritious and easy to pack with essential vitamins for restorative energy. They do not require any chewing, making them ready after your surgery. They are also easy to prepare.

Cold soups

Immediately after surgery, it is critical to avoid hot foods and safely appreciate cold soups like gazpacho. You can also take bone soup after cooling.

Soft Foods

For the first three months of dental implants, you must follow a soft diet. During this time, your implants will come in contact with the jaw bone, and you may be wearing a temporary implant, which is not intended to be used to chew solid food.

You should choose protein-rich foods and other essential nutrients for faster recovery. Foods that are easy to chew include:

Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein and soft. For a balanced diet, you can make an omelet with chopped vegetables.

Milk, yogurt, and cheese

Dairy products contain a lot of protein and calcium that help with healing and are needed to keep your teeth strong.

Potatoes

Variety is among the hardest parts of following a healthy diet. Potatoes have a smooth texture, and there are several ways to prepare them, making them an excellent choice in the weeks following your implant surgery. You can boil or mash them.

Leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are good for oral health. It is easy to chew when cooked softly and contains high calcium levels, necessary for healthy teeth—Cook with olive oil or refined butter for a nutritious and delicious meal.

The goal is to soften them as much as possible to reduce chewing. Minced potatoes are a great way to get the protein you require each day, and they taste great. You can also add broth to them to make them even more delicious.

Chicken, fish, and minced beef

After the first week, you can gradually replace the meat in your diet. Find soft meat, such as fish, chicken, and minced meat. You can chop them up finally and add them to pasta or salads.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal checks every box for good food after dental surgery. Oatmeal is easy, delicious, and healthy to eat without much chewing. Moreover, apart from the general health benefits of oatmeal, it is also suitable for teeth. By taking little sugar, the chance of infection can be reduced by eating oatmeal and similar foods.

Muffins

Muffins are probably challenging to eat in the first day or two after surgery, but most people can quickly eat muffins after the first few days. They are appetizing, and need a little chewing that can make your stomach full. You can make them a good breakfast or a snack option after dental surgery.

Soft fruits

Bananas, berries, and grapes

Biting an apple immediately after oral surgery is almost out of the question, but soft fruits like bananas are perfect. Berries and grapes are also usually easy to eat. After the first few days, orange slices are fine, though it is important not to chew much as it irritates your mouth.

Applesauce

Immediately after a dental implant, you will not be able to bite an apple, but applesauce incorporates all the same ingredients as the usual apple fruit.

Implants provide stability and support to enjoy all your favorite foods easily. Eating healthy soft foods immediately after the surgery is vital for its success. With proper care, your implants can last a lifetime. But in some cases, they may need to be re-strengthened due to normal aging.