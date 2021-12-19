If you’re exploring your options for straightening your teeth, you may have heard of Invisalign. Invisalign is an excellent option if you want to avoid the hassle and look of metal braces or if you have an upcoming event and want to show off your new smile. Are you wondering, “How can finding an Invisalign dentist near me help?” Read on to know how Invisalign can help straighten your teeth.

How Does Invisalign Straighten Teeth?

Invisalign is a clear, plastic aligner worn over the teeth. Unlike traditional metal braces, which use brackets and wires to move teeth into alignment, Invisalign relies on gentle force to gradually shift your teeth into place. You have to wear aligners for two weeks before being replaced with the next stage in the series. Over time, this gradual movement will straighten your teeth.

The number of aligners depends on how severe your misalignment is and how much correction is required. Most people require between 18 and 30 aligners to achieve their desired results.

Invisalign is an excellent choice for adults and teenagers who want to improve their smiles without the appearance of metal braces. Invisalign is also a good option for people with mild to moderate dental misalignment. If you have more serious orthodontic issues, Invisalign may not be suitable for you, and you may need traditional metal braces instead.

Invisalign can help straighten your teeth without causing any gum damage or discomfort.

You may need Invisalign treatment if:

You have crowded teeth, and metal braces won’t work for you.

You want straighter teeth but don’t want to wear metal braces for years.

Metal braces aren’t a good option because of orthodontic problems such as gaps between teeth or weak tooth enamel that traditional braces could damage.

How Long Does Invisalign Take?

The amount of time Invisalign takes to straighten your teeth depends on how severe your misalignment is. Most people complete treatment in 6-18 months, but this can vary depending on your condition.

During your initial consultation, your Invisalign dentist will be able to give you a more accurate estimate of the duration of your treatment.

Invisalign retainers should be worn for 20-22 hours per day. You only remove them when you want to eat, wash your teeth, or consume hot beverages since heat softens the plastic and causes it to lose its form.

Since the aligners cover your teeth entirely, it’s advisable to brush your teeth after eating to avoid food getting stuck underneath them. You will also need to visit the dentist’s clinic every 4-6 weeks to check on your progress. You’ll continue to wear those aligners until your next appointment.

Does Invisalign Straighten Teeth Better Than Metal Braces?

Invisalign is often just as effective as traditional metal braces for straightening teeth. However, Invisalign may not be the best option for people with severe orthodontic issues – in these cases, traditional metal braces may be a better choice.

However, Invisalign has many advantages over traditional metal braces. First, it’s nearly invisible – most people will never notice you’re wearing them. Invisalign also requires less frequent office visits than metal braces – you only need to see your dentist every two weeks or so to check on your progress. And because the aligners are removable, you can eat whatever you like and brush and floss your teeth normally.

Benefits of straightening your teeth with Invisalign

There is no better option than Invisalign when it comes to straightening teeth. Invisalign aligners are clear and nearly invisible. It means that there’s no need for embarrassing metal braces or unattractive dental appliances. Straightening your teeth with Invisalign will improve more than just your appearance; in addition to being nearly invisible, Invisalign also has many other benefits:

Straightens teeth in as little as 12 months

Aligns crooked or crowded teeth

Corrects bite problems such as overbite or underbite

Lowers the risk of gum disease and tooth decay

If you want to straighten your teeth without going through surgery or braces, then Invisalign treatment is your perfect option. Consult with an Invisalign dentist today to determine if Invisalign treatment is proper for you. They can assess your situation and help you decide which treatment option is best for you.