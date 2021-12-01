The Internet is such a weird place, with rumors and false news circulating everywhere. Netizens are now fed with false information every day, so much so, that it is difficult to distinguish them from truths. One such rumor is about Hedon Texist aka Hedon Taxis.

Hedon Taxis: Is he billionaire?

According to rumors circulating on the Internet, Hedon Texist is a billionaire NBA player, who is currently trending on the Internet. This had spurred Hedon Taxis’ name trending on Google searches. However, people couldn’t find his name on the web.

It is because the news is just rumored and there is no evidence to establish it is true! There had never been any Hedon Taxis in the history of the NBA, either past or present. His records cannot be found in any of the NBA’s historical player profiles or rosters.

The rumors also come with the fact that he is a billionaire. Admittedly, basketball players make a lot of money. Therefore, the story holds no purpose. This is just a mysterious name cooked up from thin air.

According to records, some of the most highly paid NBA basketball players include Stephen Curry, at $45,780,966 per year, James Harden, at $44,310,840 per year, and John Wall, at $44,310,840 per year, amongst others.

Hedon Texist’s Personal Info

There is no information about him, his age, date of birth, or biography available. He is not evident on any social media platforms either.

But if rumors are to be believed, then Hedon Texist is either an upcoming basketball player or just a nickname for a random person. There is no information about him being a billionaire or NBA player or even existing!.