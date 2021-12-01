Naomi Yomtov, born Naomi Susan Yomtov, is a producer and writer from the United States. She is mostly known for being the wife and manager of American actor, Bob Odenkirk, (Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul). They have been married for over 20 years and have two children, Nathan and Erin.

Naomi Yomtov’s Bio

A Quick Lookback

Naomi Yomtov was born Naomi Susan Yomtov in 1974. She is generally a very reclusive person who has never discussed her private life or family history, allowing her to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight.

She married Bob Odenkirk in 1997, and the couple has stayed together since then. She and Bob have two children, Nathan and Erin Odenkirk.

Naomi initially met Bob in 1994, during one of his standup gigs in West Hollywood. However, their romance did not start until they came across each other again outside a venue in Santa Monica.

Something unusual about Naomi’s relationship is that she first declined when others offered to bring her to Bob Odenkirk. Bob, on the other hand, was relatively uninterested in Naomi Yomtov.

Nathan, Naomi’s son, was born in December 1998, and Erin, Naomi’s daughter, was born in 2000. Overall, Naomi has done an excellent job as a mother and wife while juggling her personal and professional lives.

Life as An American Producer and Writer

Naomi Yomtov began her writing career in 1995, with an illustrative book called “Mr.Show: What Happened?.” In the same year, HBO aired a program based on this book.

However, she began her career as a producer in 2003. She created the play “Melvin Goes to Dinner,” about a solitary young guy who finds himself in a diner with two strangers and his best buddy.

The show enjoyed immense success, earning several awards in various film fests, including New York Film Festival, Boston Independent Film Festival, and Phoenix Film Festival. Critics complimented this show for its conversational parts, which were considered well-written and entertaining.

Following the success of her debut film, she tried her luck again with two short films: “The Pity Card” and “Derek and Simon: A Bee and A Cigarette.”

The two short films were created as pilot episodes for HBO. However, only the latter made it into its final production, which was later renamed Derek and Simon: The Show. The series aired in 2007 and consisted of 13 episodes.

Naomi Yomtov tried to build on her success by creating four more TV shows: “Atom TV,” “Comedy by the Numbers,” “Let us Do This!” and “With Bob and David.”

Fans and critics, alike, particularly praised the most recent title. Many people complimented this show since it demonstrated the true quality of Naomi’s work.

The program has been even likened to Naomi’s earlier work, “Mr. Show,” and critics have stated that it stays true to its predecessor’s comedy and production standards.

Aside from all of her outstanding films and television shows, Naomi was also engaged in the development of “How to Cheat on Your Wife.” This is a television short about four friends who reconcile and tackle their midlife crisis together. Naomi collaborated with filmmaker Rob Roy Thomas on this project.

She also received “Special Thanks” for her work on various projects, including the award-winning film, “The Skeleton Twins,” which is about a pair of twins who reunite and strive to rebuild their lives together. In this production, she also collaborated with actor Bill Harder and director Craig Johnson.

A Highly-Talented Manager

Aside from being a talented and skilled writer and producer, she is also a superb leader with exceptional management abilities. Throughout their careers, Naomi Yomtov and Bob Odenkirk have collaborated on several projects. Yomtov produced the plays, while her husband wrote, directed, and starred in them.

Moreover, for the past decade, she and her husband have successfully run Odenkirk Talent Management. Naomi also owns Odenkirk Provissiero Management, a production company specializing in comedic productions. In this particular business, she works with Marc Provissiero.

Naomi, as a talent manager, represented more than just Bob Odenkirk. She has also collaborated with actress Stephanie Courtney, who has landed parts in “Mad Men” and “Two Broke Girls.” Her other clientele includes actor Derek Waters and comedian Bill Hader.

Many consider Naomi’s marriage to Bob Odenkirk to be one of the greatest in Hollywood. Naomi is, without a doubt, one of the most encouraging individuals in Bob’s life.

Naomi Yomtov, after all, is a successful lady and wife. She currently resides in a US $3.3 million house and is often seen wandering along the lanes with her spouse and dogs.