Keisha Morris is most popularly known as Tupac Shakur’s ex-wife and close friend. She was married to the legendary rapper for ten months before the marriage was declared null and void.

Although she is more known for her brief marriage to a high-profile celebrity, Keisha has managed to forge her own path and keep her ex-husband’s memory alive, using her previous experiences in the industry.

Keisha Morris’s Bio

Early Life and Family

Keisha Morris was born in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City on July 10, 1974. She is of African American descent and was born and raised in the US.

Aside from these, not much else is known about Keisha’s life before she was thrust into the spotlight and became known to the public as Tupac’s ex-wife.

She lived a relatively private life before she met and later married the musician and has kept it as such after his death.

Educational Background

Before meeting and dating Tupac Shakur in 1994, Keisha was a pre-law student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at John Jay College. She later graduated from the college with the said degree, although her exact date of graduation is unknown.

Career

Although she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, Keisha also tried her hand at acting, playing a small role as ‘Lisa’s Friend’ in the 2005 film, “The Bag Man.” However, Keisha hasn’t appeared in any other movies or series after this role.

Nowadays, she is more known for her efforts at educating the youth who are interested in entering the music industry. She is also striving to raise awareness of and address the issues of inequality and racism in the said field.

By doing so, she has managed to keep her ex-husband’s memory alive and leave her own mark on the highly competitive industry.

Relationship and Marriage to Tupac Shakur

Keisha Morris was only a 20-year-old college student when she first met the legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur, at a nightclub in New York City, back in the summer of 1994.

Although they met in June 1994, the pair didn’t start dating until a month later when they met again at another club in New York.

According to her interviews a few years after her ex-husband’s death, the couple dated on and off for a few months before they decided to tie the knot in 1995. She also stated that Tupac warned her against being involved with him, as he was going through legal troubles at the time.

However, despite his warnings, she decided to stay with him, even during his court hearings, and the musician proposed shortly before he was sent to prison.

The couple married four months into his imprisonment, opting for a quick and intimate ceremony at the Clinton Correctional Facility, where Tupac was serving his sentence. Although he initially warned her about getting involved with him, the musician requested that his wife visit him every day during his sentence.

She showed her dedication and care for her husband by striving to comply with his request and making sure someone else was there to visit whenever she couldn’t.

Her Marriage’s Annulment and Later Relationship With Her Ex-Husband

Her then-husband, Tupac, ended up serving only ten months in prison and was released in October 1995. According to Keisha, she had hoped that this would allow them to start a new life together, but things quickly deteriorated after his release.

The legendary rapper had their marriage annulled the same month of his release, effectively rendering the union null and void. However, despite this, she and her ex-husband continued to share a close bond, with the musician still calling her frequently, even after they separated.

In fact, the two remained close friends, even after he started a new relationship with actress, Kidada Jones, whom he later married, and up to his tragic death in 1996.

According to Keisha, although their relationship didn’t work out, she considers her time with her ex-husband a significant factor that contributed to the well-rounded woman she is today.

Where She is Today

Aside from providing a few interviews after her ex-husband’s death and a brief acting stint, Keisha Morris’ life has remained primarily private, choosing to stay away from the public eye.

The former “Mrs. Shakur” has gone on to earn her master’s degree and is a mother of two children whose identities she chooses to keep private. She hasn’t remarried since her brief one to the famous rapper.