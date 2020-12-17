Heidi Feek is a country music songwriter and musician and is also known for being Rory’s daughter of the dual Joey + Rory. She carries on her family legacy in country music, and her love for nature undeniable.

Heidi Feek’s Bio

Let’s dive into more details on her background, career, relationship and marriage, net worth, among others.

Background

Born on 3oth October 1986 in Tennessee, Heidi is white American by ethnicity. Her biological mother’s name is Tamara Gilmer.

She has two sisters, Hopie and Indiana Feek. Indiana is her half-sister and the daughter of the late Joey.

After her step-mum passed on in 2016, she stepped in as a big sister to Indiana and became a supportive mechanism for her dad Rory. Rory has always thanked her for this in writing and media interviews. She even stepped in for her mum in a concert shortly after the passing away of Joey.

From her Instagram and social media posts, it is evident that she is close to her sisters, especially little Indiana.

Relationship, Marriage, and Children

In 2012, Heidi got married to Cassy Pierce, who is a video director. Sadly, the marriage did not last long, and they divorced shortly after. The marriage did not bear any kids, and Heidi still has no kids yet.

Her friendship with Pierce did not break with their marriage, and they are still good acquaintances.

Heidi remains single, or at least this is what is in public.

Career of Heidi Feek

Heidi started as a background singer in 2010 for Joey + Rory, and her parents became her chief motivation in country music.

She later managed to release two solo EPs, which reflected her development in the industry. In 2015, she went on to join country musician Dillon Hodges, commonly known as Firekid, on his musical tour. She still performs with him, and, as Dillon says, she is an excellent asset to his music.

Net Worth

Heidi keeps her personal life private, and it isn’t easy to know how much she is worth. Nevertheless, based on her triumphant music career and talent, she is estimated to be around 4 million US dollars as of 2020.

Social Media

Heidi Feek is active in social media and posts her progress and life happenings occasionally. On Instagram, she has a following averaging 50k fans.