Wildfires are definitely a devastating scenario, which is tough to imagine. Although there are thousands of reasons behind wildfires, humans are the only ones who are to blame. There are thousands of reasons behind wildfires. For example, burning debris, unnoticed campfires, etc. Due to this reason, the U.S. government took various steps for forest management to control wildfires. The government asked the forest management department to take control of it.

U.S. government decisions

The US has to double or even quadruple the rate of removing dead wood from the forest. It will help in reducing the wildfire threat. Since the frequency of wildfires in the U.S. has increased due to human activities and climate change, removing deadwood is important.

Ambitious forest management programs have been introduced after last year’s major wildfire. It burned almost ten million acres. Almost half of the land owned by the U.S. Forest Service was burned. Moreover, every year the cases of forest fires have been increasing due to global warming.

Warm temperature, as well as draught period, is definitely one of the biggest reasons behind wildfire. Apart from that, decades of lax forest treatment practice also lead to a rise in dead trees.

What USDA believes?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the present forest services, as well as the treatments that are used for forest fire, are not enough. Last year, The Forest Service treated almost 2.65 million acres of land. It did reduce the amount of deadwood, which led to the forest fire.

Forest Service even increased reforestation efforts that helped in isolating the amount of carbon dioxide. Today, forests now isolate almost 14% of carbon dioxide emissions. Due to this reason, the strategies have been approved by USDA to protect the forests from wildfire.