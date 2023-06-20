Securing global talent doesn’t have to be a headache. Now more than ever it’s important for international companies to have access to the global talent pool.

Global talent is responsible for everything from new perspectives to innovation, to diversity in the workplace.

Global immigration in today’s economy makes it easier than ever to reach beyond the border to find the best person for a specific job.

Partnering with a white glove service business that is an industry leader in global immigration specifically for the marketplace is a great way to secure global talent on a regular basis. The right company will be an industry expert who will develop a plan specific to your company’s situation. Here’s how international companies can better secure global talent.

Take Advantage of Global Immigration Patterns

The most common reasons for global immigration include work, economic opportunities, and education. Industry experts have been tracking global immigration patterns for years now. International companies can take advantage of global immigration patterns to secure high-quality global talent while adding diversity to their workforce.

Rather than looking on websites for foreign workers or international contractors, international companies can work specifically with a service provider who specializes in the global workforce. The right company can help connect you with the best of the international talent pool and make securing that talent a simple process.

Work with a Global Professional

Rather than follow global immigration patterns, many large or expanding companies turn to other avenues to secure global talent. The two most popular methods are recruitment marketing and social recruiting. Recruitment marketing involves using advertising methods like email and social recruiting to find talent through social media networks. While these methods work, they are not cost-effective and it’s hard to vet potential hires.

The most successful international companies choose to work with a worldwide Professional Employer Organization (PEO) which also happens to be an Employer of Record (EoR) in 214 countries. The right global professional creates a service agreement and a unique plan for your company’s employment needs. This team of professionals will provide strategic guidance to help you manage your global workforce.

The Right Global Immigration Services Company

The global PEO and EoR will coordinate to secure the appropriate documentation, such as a work permit, for new global workers. Industry experts will even go the extra mile to help global employees settle into their new residences so they can focus on being the best employee for your company. The right global immigration services company will even send regular reports to keep you updated on foreign employee work permit expiration or renewal status.

While there are multiple ways international companies can secure global talent, there is also a way to optimize these services and that is by working with a great global immigration services company. The right global immigration services company will help secure your company’s future by making it easy to secure and maintain global talent. By simplifying the global immigration and relocation efforts, a global immigration services company can keep your business compliant and staffed with diverse international talent on a regular basis.