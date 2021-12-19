We have witnessed people being forced by situations caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic to work from home in the recent past. This greatly impacted the job market, where some lost their jobs while others were to work from home. However, those that worked to their level best saw the benefits of working from home. However, after the pandemic, some employees might continue working from home if their productivity rate remains constant. Therefore, the management must motivate their employees to ensure that their productivity rate remains constant.

Simple Ways To Keep Your Employees Motivated While Working From Home

Constant communication with the employees

Communication is a key tool for every business to succeed. The management should communicate with the employees regularly to ensure that they are updated on every matter that pertains to them. This way, your employees will feel valued and considered. Furthermore, access to this information gives them the morale to work hard even when no one supervises them.

Recognizing employee efforts

Appreciating employees’ efforts motivates them to work harder. This is done by giving trophies and awards to them. In return, they will always work harder to ensure that they retain their titles, which is an advantage to your business since as they work hard, the more productive your business becomes. Recognition also builds the employees’ confidence that what they do is right and acceptable.

Providing employees with working tools

Based on the nature of your employee’s work, it is important to provide them with enough working tools to ensure that they are well prepared and set for their job. This will motivate them to play their roles well and with ease. The overall result will be increased output, leading to the company’s growth. It also helps the employees give the desired output.

Offering financial and moral support

While working at home may sometimes be boring, the management needs to ensure that they have given their remote employees mental support. This is done by taking them through psychology classes to help them overcome challenges that they could be undergoing while working at home. On the other hand, besides salaries, it is important to support them financially to cater to any shortcomings while at work and for their routine spending that pertains to their job.

Giving your employees offs and holidays

Though the remote employees are working from home, it doesn’t mean that they do not need resting time and offs. It is, therefore, recommendable for every employer to give their remote employees off. This makes them feel that you care and mind about them as well. This keeps them working hard even where there is no supervision since they know that their employee will give them some time to rest.

Giving them commissions

It is wise for any employer to give their employees commissions on anything above their set targets. This will motivate the employees to put in more effort as they know that they will earn extra money on their normal earnings. This keeps them working even during non-working hours to ensure they get an extra coin. This, too, makes them feel appreciated for the extra time that they have done.

Giving medical covers to employees

Employees’ health should be priority number one to every employer. Some employees could be working in very risky and remote areas that put their lives at risk. Therefore, an employee will be willing to commit themselves to work for anyone who is mindful of their welfare. Where health matters are well addressed, working becomes easy. This assurance makes the employee work efficiently to deliver as per the employers’ expectations.

Showing faith and trust in your employees

Where employees feel trusted builds up their confidence in working for the employer. The act of believing in them motivates them and triggers them to be honest while working. This is a non-expensive but crucial way to motivate your employees. Having them carry out much of their work without interfering motivates them to always be to standards.

Conclusion

It is worth noting that having all these motivational tips as an employee will help you be in a position to keep your employees motivated. Employee motivation comes with an added advantage to your business, and thus, every employer should always motivate their employees since it is a return investment.