Dream, also known as DreamWasTaken on social networking sites, is a YouTube gamer from the United States who is most recognized for his Minecraft videos. Clay had only 1,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel for several years until 2019, when he unexpectedly burst into popularity, gaining over 11 million followers in just over a year. His Minecraft mystery videos and Minecraft challenge films are both popular on his YouTube account. Dream has been nominated in the Gaming and Breakout Creator sections for the 10th yearly Streamy Awards in 2020.

What is Dream’s Real Name?

Clay is his first name. The other names are not available. He is the younger brother of a younger sister and the older sister of a younger brother. Patches is the name of his cat. Virgo is his zodiac sign. He finished high school in 2017, but he chose not to attend college because he believed he would be able to find work without it. He presently resides in Florida, United States of America. Clay has kept his personal life a secret and never revealed anything about his parents.

Dream’s Age: How old is he?

Dream was born in the United States on August 12, 1999. This indicates he is 22 years old in the year 2021. His weight, height, and other physical characteristics are unknown. He has yet to reveal his true identity.

Other Facts

⦁ Dream was the name of his Minecraft account, so he titled his channel after it. He also liked the word cool.

⦁ He is an expert coder who learned to code by following YouTube tutorials.

⦁ Clay claims to have read a number of articles and books about YouTube and how the algorithm works.

⦁ Dream would have been a software developer if he wasn’t a YouTuber.

⦁ PewDiePie is his favorite YouTuber.

⦁ His greatest phobia is heights.

⦁ He began making YouTube videos when he was just seven years old.

⦁ Football is his favorite sport.

⦁ He is an animal enthusiast with a cat named Patches as a pet.

Conclusion

Dream rose to prominence in 2019 and 2020, after releasing films based on the video game, Minecraft. He is well-known for his Minecraft speedruns and YouTube series Minecraft Manhunt.

Dream’s Dream SMP Minecraft server generates content that has gotten a lot of attention. His 7 YouTube channels have a total of nearly 36 million subscribers and 2.59 billion views, as of June 6, 2021. Dream received the Streamy Award for Gaming from YouTube in 2020.

After an inquiry by the moderators of speedrun.com, Dream was implicated for cheating in many Minecraft speedruns toward the end of 2020. They discovered that Dream had infringed by improving his chances of collecting certain goods in the game. Dream confessed in May 2021 that his game had been altered during the speedruns in issue, but claimed he had no idea the changes enhanced his odds in single-player speedruns because he thought they only affected multiplayer.