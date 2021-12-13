Leicht Perlig is a well-known Instagram star from Russia. She’s well-known for posting seductive photos to her Instagram account. Her Instagram account has gained a sizable fan base. She has a fantastic physique. In a short period, she has amassed over 2.6 million Instagram followers. She has a self-titled YouTube page where she posts her lifestyle videos in addition to social media.

Leicht Perlig’s Bio

Soft Sparkling was born in Germany in 1993, to German parents. Leicht Perlig is her real name, and her zodiac sign is unknown. She attended a local private high school and graduated. She hasn’t revealed any information about her educational background, however.

Her ancestors were Germans. She, on the other hand, dislikes disclosing personal information. As a result, no information about her siblings or parents is accessible. Her present relationship status is single, and her marital status is unmarried.

Career of Leicht Perlig

Leicht began modeling at a young age. She began uploading images of her life on Instagram in the summer of 2020. Her YouTube channel of the same name, features product reviews, vlogs, and lifestyle videos. Patreon and OnlyFans, where many of her jaw-dropping shots are shared, also include her exclusive photos and videos.

As of November 2021, Leicht has over 37k subscribers on YouTube. Leicht’s self-titled YouTube channel features a variety of lifestyle films as well as some humorous content. As of November 2021, Leicht Perlig does have a community page on Reddit, with 50k users.

In her early twenties, Leicht started her career as a pornographer. She has literally hundreds of videos on the most popular pornographic websites. Perlig is identified as @zartprickelnd among 250k likes she acquired on her naked images from OnlyFans. If you want to watch her videos, you must spend $20 a month to subscribe to her channel.

Conclusion

Leicht Perlig’s overall net worth is above $50,000 as of November 2021. Her main sources of revenue are porn videos and Instagram. She also promotes and models for many brands.