Polo G is a well-known rapper from the United States who has achieved a lot in his career. There have recently been rumors that he is dead. People, however, were perplexed by the news. His fans were first perplexed and skeptical of the news. Let’s see if Polo G is still alive. The answer is yes! Polo G continues to remain alive and kicking, and he’s doing fantastically well. He hasn’t been active on social media because he is working on his new album. Polo G answered the rumor and confirmed his identity on Instagram.

Is Polo G Dead?

No. Polo G was rumored to be dead, according to social media reports. This news was first announced on an online page, with the following statement: “Polo G died yesterday at 1400 block of the Mount Lake Street situated in Chicago, Illinois, after an ongoing feud with rival gang members. His funeral would be held June 12 at 3 p.m. in Chicago, Illinois.”

His supporters and followers assumed he had died after seeing this news on social media. That is not the case, and it is all based on rumors. Polo G’s death was commemorated on that page in 2020. Furthermore, his supporters tweet to validate whether or not the story is accurate. The majority of the rappers were blamed for spreading fake news of his death. People should not, however, believe everything they see or hear in the world of social media. They should be able to defend the truth. His rumored passing came as a shock to some of his fans. In any case, they are now relieved.

How did Polo G React to his Death Rumor?

This rumor provided him with a second chance to live a happy life. Polo revealed his feelings about work and his supporters in an interview. “Every day a battle, I’m fatigued and weary / Make absolutely sure I smile in public, while alone, my eyes wet / I fought through everything, but that shit damaged me seriously,” he stated regarding his depression. He did not, however, respond to the death rumors. Most rappers have had to deal with this type of rumor at some point in their careers. They are unconcerned about gossip.

He traveled to Chicago for the filming of his song video. This was taken up by an online page, which spread the rumor. His supporters were relieved when his manager confirmed that he was still alive. He shared an image with a message on his Instagram page, the day before yesterday. “You can see the blood in my eyes, and I shed red tears, but everything happens for a purpose, and I don’t regret my life.”

Conclusion

Polo G welcomed a son on July 6, 2019. Polo G was admitted to hospital on August 12, 2019, after suffering a close drug overdose when he attended a party. He has subsequently stopped using ecstasy and Xanax due to his illness and the demise of a friend and fellow rapper, Juice Wrld.