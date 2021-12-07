Zoe LaVerne is a reputable social media personality from the United States. She is well-known as a Musical.ly (now TikTok) celebrity. On TikTok, Zoe lip-syncs and does upload comedic videos. Zoe is currently a verified, crowned “muser,” with over 250 million TikTok “hearts,” and a “top style guru” badge. She has worked with a few well-known “musers.” Zoe is similarly active and successful on the social media platform, Instagram. She has a sizable follower base. She also has her own YouTube channel, as well as a channel with her partner. Zoe sells her merchandise on a variety of websites.

She has a lots of fans. The fans want to know about Zoe LaVerne’s age along with other facts. Let’s figure it out.

How Old is Zoe Laverne?

Dough Wright and Debbie Pemberton gave birth to Zoe on June 3, 2001. Her place of birth was in Indiana, United States. This means Zoe LaVerne’s age is 20 years in 2021.

Other Facts

Zoe has mixed ancestry. She has a brother by the name of Eric, while Cameron is her stepbrother. When Zoe and her family moved to Franklin, she was eight years old. She went to Franklin Community High School there. Her passion for music began when she was a child.

Cody Orlove, a popular Instagram celebrity, is currently dating Zoe. It all started when she came across the social media account of Cody while she was stalking some of her friends. She was immediately taken with him. She was blown away by his massive fan base on TikTok (formerly known as Musical.ly).

They began following each other on the TikTok platform and exchanged phone numbers soon after. Throughout their talks, they became friends and agreed to meet. They started dating immediately after meeting for the first time. Cody adores Zoe’s antics, which he finds endearing. Their admirers adore them and have given them the nickname “Zody.” In the past, Zoe dated Zephan Clark.

Social Media Fame

In 2016, Zoe started her profession on social media. Initially, she was undecided about what she wanted to say. Later on, she thought of very good ideas. On TikTok, she started posting lip-sync performances of her favorite songs. Her posts drew a lot of attention. Zoe previously made a comedic video mocking her belly-dancing abilities. She began cooperating with other “musers” soon after, which increased her popularity on TikTok. Terin Sottile, another “muser,” and Zoe, once switched their TikTok accounts for one day.

This action helped Zoe achieve popularity on social media. She also uses TikTok to engage with her followers by posting vlogs. She quickly amassed over 250 million TikTok “hearts.” Within a year of joining TikTok, Zoe had earned the title of “muser.” Her flawless fashion sense and cosmetics talents won her the title of “top style guru.”

More on Zoe LaVerne

Conclusion

Zoe enjoys getting dressed up as well as putting on make-up. She started a YouTube channel with the same name to post similar videos. However, there is only one video on the channel. Despite this, Zoe’s reputation on TikTok channel helped the channel grow. Zoe does possess a channel on YouTube, known as ‘Cody & Zoe,’ which she co-owns with her boyfriend.

Most of the videos on the channel are about their personal lives. Zoe and her boyfriend have done a few ‘Q&A’ films, one of which included Danielle Cohn, a well-known TikTok celebrity, and her boyfriend. Over 471 thousand people have subscribed to the channel. Zoe is also active on ‘Instagram,’ where she has over 300 thousand followers and has a variety of looks. She has her clothing brand, and her items can be seen on sites like ‘bonfire.com’ and ‘teespring.com.’